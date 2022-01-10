20 May 2020: What was the UK doing while aide number 10 was organizing the party? | covid





For many, May 2020 can feel like a lifetime ago.

On May 20, 2020, when the Prime Minister’s Office invited colleagues to bring social-distancing alcohol from Garden 10 to make the most of this beautiful weather, the rest of the country was in a very different position.

There was no chaos inside, non-essential shops were closed, and pubs and other hospitality businesses remained closed.

It was a bizarre time for people to enthusiastically celebrate the McDonald’s drive-thru reopening, as more than 30 locations attempt the gradual reopening of fast-food chains.

Hour-long queue video as McDonald’s reopens drive-thru restaurants

The prime minister only recently announced a slight easing of lockdown rules from 13 May 2020. Separated, the two could meet outside on condition that they maintain a distance of two meters in public places such as parks.

Police actively reminded the public to obey the rules, and the challenge on May 20, 2020 was the hottest day of the year so far.

How are you enjoying the hottest day of the year?

It’s important for all of us to continue #StayAlert

You can relax, go on a picnic, exercise or play sports if:

People living alone and one other than you pic.twitter.com/LAVe6DScQ5

— National Police Agency (@metpoliceuk) May 20, 2020

Two days later, on May 22, 2020, The Guardian exclusively revealed that police had told Dominic Cummings, a former aide to the prime minister, of violating government lockdown rules after they were spotted in Durham, 264 miles from their London home. did. despite having symptoms of COVID-19. The story aroused anger.

Guidelines allowing a six-person outdoor rule were not submitted until June 2020, and large gatherings continued to be banned.

Oliver Dowden speaks to the public about the coronavirus action in a video on May 20, 2020.

All of this was reinforced by then Culture Minister and now Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden at a Downing Street daily press conference on May 20.

He said: If you keep a two-meter distance, you can meet a person in a public place outside your home.

But now you can spend time outdoors alone or with your family and exercise as often as you like.

He reminded viewers of a step one change in the rule that people who cannot work from home must now talk to their employers about returning to work.

This is all against the backdrop of an ever-growing statistic that many are all too familiar with. As of May 20, 2020, there were 9,953 people hospitalized for coronavirus. An additional 363 deaths were announced, bringing the total to 35,704 at that point.

Dowden announced the launch of the Covid Alert Level System, which consists of five levels, each associated with the level of threat posed by the virus. At the time, the country was preparing to move from Phase 4 to Phase 3. After 20 months, the highly contagious omicron variant virus emerged and we went back to Stage 4.

Dowden got the government’s latest slogan to stay vigilant, keep the virus under control and save lives.

He talks about how the public can stay vigilant by working from home as much as possible, limiting contact with others, maintaining a two-meter distance whenever possible, washing hands regularly, and wearing face coverings in confined spaces. explained in detail.

Elsewhere, the prime minister has upset the UK’s overseas medical workforce by refusing to waive the NHS visa surcharge.

The next day, in the prime minister’s first major U-turn, he announced that it would no longer apply, which heightened anger among activists and succumbed to opposition from his own party members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/10/20-may-2020-what-was-uk-doing-while-no-10-aide-organised-a-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos