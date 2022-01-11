T-Mobile begins blocking iPhone users from activating iCloud Private Relay in the US





Earlier today, a report stated that some European operators were blocking the Private Relay feature introduced by Apple with iOS 15. This feature is designed to give users an extra layer of privacy by ensuring that no one can see the websites they are looking for. they visit.

Now, in addition to some carriers in Europe, it appears that T-Mobile / Sprint in the US is also blocking access to iCloud Private Relay when connected to cellular data.

Update: A report from The T-Mo Report indicates that the use of T-Mobile’s filtering and blocking features, such as Web Guard, may impact Private Relay. However, this does not appear to be the case with what is happening today, as many affected users have not enabled any of these filtering and blocking features. We have contacted T-Mobile for clarification, but have yet to hear back.

Apple says Private Relay is a feature designed to give users another layer of privacy while browsing the web. The first relay is sent through a server maintained by Apple, and the second is a third-party operator. The feature was announced at WWDC last June and initially slated for inclusion in iOS 15.

Apple eventually shipped the feature as a “public beta,” meaning it’s turned off by default in the latest versions of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. You can turn it on manually by going to Settings on your iPhone, tapping your name at the top, choosing iCloud, and choosing “Private Relay.”

T-Mobile was among European operators who signed an open letter expressing concern over the impact of Private Relay. Operators wrote that this feature prevents networks and servers from accessing vital network data and metadata and could impact operators’ ability to effectively manage telecommunications networks.

In the UK, carriers like T-Mobile, EE and others have already started blocking the use of Private Relay when connected to cellular data. 9to5Mac has also confirmed that T-Mobile is extending this policy to the United States.

This means that T-Mobile and Sprint users in the US can no longer use the privacy-preserving iCloud private relay feature when connected to cellular data. An error message in the Settings app explains:

Your cellular plan does not support iCloud Private Relay. When Private Relay is disabled, this network can monitor your internet activity and your IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites.

The change doesn’t appear to be network-wide yet, but rather it looks like T-Mobile is rolling it out. This means that some users can still use iCloud Private Relay when they are connected to their cellular network at least for now. The situation may also vary depending on your location or plan.

Apple has yet to comment on this situation, but it’s worrying that carriers like T-Mobile are interfering with system-level iOS functionality. There’s probably not much Apple can do here, but it points to another limitation of Private Relay as a feature as well as the power that carriers have.

Read more:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links which generate income. Following.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2022/01/10/t-mobile-block-icloud-private-relay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos