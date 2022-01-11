Huge 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil found in British reservoir





Found in a reservoir in Rutland County, Midlands, eastern England, this specimen is the largest and most complete ichthyosaur fossil found in England, measuring nearly 33 feet long and weighing a ton of skulls.

It is also thought to be the first specific species to be discovered in England, Temnodontosaurus trigonodon.

A marine reptile that lived alongside dinosaurs, ichthyosaurs resembled dolphins in body shape. They first appeared 250 million years ago and then went extinct about 90 million years ago.

The ichthyosaur was first discovered at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve in February last year by Joe Davis, a conservation team leader at the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, which operates the nature reserve in partnership with its owner Anglian Water.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Foundation said in a press release that Davis discovered a piece of spine sticking out of mud while doing routine landscaping work involved in draining the lagoon.

Then, in August and September, large excavations were made by a team of paleontologists led by Dean Lomax, an ichthyosaur expert and now a visiting scientist at the University of Manchester.

“The combination of size and perfection is truly exceptional,” Lomax told CNN, adding that ichthyosaurs previously found in the UK “have never been more complete and larger than this.”

Lomax said it was the most complete large specimen found worldwide, classified as being more than 10 meters in length. He said it was a “really fantastic discovery” and “a real career highlight” for him.

“It was the top predator of the food chain,” he told CNN. “So it would have been eating other ichthyosaurs, eating big fish, and maybe even squid if it could catch it.”

But Lomax said the finding was “the tip of the iceberg.” After the rock mass has been removed, there is still plenty of time left for specimens to be found, either the ichthyosaur’s last meal was preserved or the reptile became pregnant.

Anglian Water spokesperson Regan Harris told CNN it was “really shocking.” I mean, you couldn’t really believe your eyes when you were looking at it in front of you. But yes, it’s amazing.”

Harris, who was at the dig, said a smaller ichthyosaur had previously been found at the Rutland Water site, but the “pure scale” and “well-preserved” nature of this extraordinary find made it unique.

The Rutland ichthyosaur “may be one of the largest fossil reptiles ever discovered, including dinosaurs,” said Paul Barrett, a contributing researcher in the Department of Earth Sciences Vertebrates and Anthropology and Paleontology at the Natural History Museum, London. Barrett was not involved in the discovery.

“It’s a really impressive and wonderful object,” Barrett told CNN. “One of the most impressive marine fossils found in the UK I can remember, at least in the last 20-30 years.”

Barrett, who studied dinosaurs and other extinct reptiles, including ichthyosaurs, said the findings confirmed the “globalism” of a species previously known primarily in Germany.

Specimens are now being processed by professional paleontologists and take 12-18 months. Accordingly, Harris said the goal is to open it up to the public.

“We’re very proud of that, and we know the community is too,” she told CNN. “We want to bring it to Rutland’s home and display it for people to enjoy.”

One hope of senior researcher Lomax is to explore the Rutland Water site further. This is because during the excavation, 6-7 vertebrae of other ichthyosaurs were also found.

He said he had not forgotten that “it actually happened by chance that led to this discovery.”

“Honestly, it’s very unusual,” Lomax told CNN. “An avid fossil hunter or paleontologist can search his entire career, and even if he knows where you are looking, he will never find anything like this.”

