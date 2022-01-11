4 things to watch out for in the UK real estate market in 2022





ByTom Bill, Knight Frank’s UK Residential Research Director

The combination of the Christmas holidays and the Omicron surge was distracting. Here are four things to consider when the UK real estate market starts to wreak havoc.

Without the Omicron variant, we could confidently predict that supply in the UK real estate market would increase in early 2022. In recent months, sellers have been uneasy as the frenzy of stamp duty holidays has become a distant memory.

Omicron’s arrival doesn’t mean they’re retreating now, but the assumption that the list will grow is slightly less certain. As discussed below, supply is one useful tool to assess the trajectory of the UK real estate market this year.

Gravity-defying price rise

Regarding this first benchmark, the seller is undoubtedly more active before Christmas. Knight Frank data shows that the number of UK sales directives for November and December increased by 7% compared to the average between 2015 and 2019. Market valuation, a key indicator of supply, was 10% higher.

Exceptionally strong levels of demand appear to more evenly match supply in early 2022, putting downward pressure on the gravity-defying price gains we’ve seen in recent months.

Does that still seem likely?

Omicron’s trajectory is uncertain, and as new variants emerge, we’ll get to know the suffixes of the Greek alphabet better. But whenever there is encouraging data that hospitals can cope with the current wave, the answer is even more so.

In fact, the path of the pandemic is perhaps second to none this year to notice.

closure possibility

The impact of Covid-19 on the UK housing market has been largely a matter of sentiment, with the climax of the leave plans coming to an end.

Buyers and sellers need the confidence to plan without the prospect of a drastic change in direction, and that confidence could materialize in the coming weeks.

If it does, it will primarily benefit those who can act quickly, as we learned about the benefits of going public in January. Spring will continue to be a focus for the more discreet buyers and sellers.

Regardless of the time period, the intensity of demand will not change going forward. In the last two months of 2021, the number of new potential buyers in the UK was 63% higher than the average between 2015 and 2019.

However, the third key thing to consider in 2022 is borrowing costs, as demand could start to decline later this year.

Rate normalization is a signal that inevitably weakens demand and rising prices as the economy is getting stronger but mortgage rates also normalize. However, it is important to remember that the current interest rate of 0.25% is lower than the 0.75% level in March 2020, which was considered historically low at the time.

a little on the brake

Interest rates are going in one direction, but they won’t go up steeply. In other words, the short-term effect will be similar to putting a brake on it.

But the difference between now and early 2020 is inflation, which some economists expect to hit 7% this year. As the cost of living rises, this will further curb demand and house prices and increase pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates sooner when inflationary pressures start to feel less temporary.

As a sign that financial markets expect borrowing costs, last week’s five-year swap ratio hit its highest level since November 2018.

The final issue that will affect the UK residential real estate market this year, particularly in London and the key areas of Home County, is the return of international travel.

Heathrow passenger numbers in November decreased 51% in the same month in 2019, compared to a 90% decrease in May.

overseas buyers

The numbers are growing and the government has recently relaxed rules regarding international travel testing and ended an increasingly pointless ban on entry from countries including South Africa due to variants of Omicron.

Both of these measures were welcomed by the travel industry, but as we saw earlier, easing travel regulations in the UK has not yet meant normal business for overseas property buyers.

Seasonality and erratic paths to recovery in many parts of the world will continue to have an impact, which could mean that international demand may recover more noticeably in the second quarter of this year, unless there is unexpectedly transformative news.

To recap, if we don’t deviate too far from the current trajectory for all four measures, the UK real estate market will be somewhat counter-intuitively bullish for the second year in a row, 12 months in a row.

