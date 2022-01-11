Flights to the United States continue to be canceled due to COVID and bad weather





Major U.S. airlines continued to struggle with scheduling disruptions on Monday, due to severe winter conditions and crew shortages due to the Omicron variant.

More than 700 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled Monday morning, according to tracking data from FlightAware. In addition, more than 700 other flights were delayed.

Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 200 flights, or 6% of its scheduled daily list. SkyWest Airlines, which operates flights for major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, canceled 117 flights.

United Airlines has canceled 102 flights, or 5% of its schedule. Alaska Airlines canceled 60 flights, while American Airlines canceled 13. Delta Air Lines and JetBlue each canceled less than 10 flights.

As of January 10, 2022, more than 700 flights have been canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Paul Hennessy / NurPhoto / Shutterstock

Monday’s cancellations followed another troubled weekend for air travelers as winter storms hit the east coast. US airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights Friday through Sunday, with Southwest Airlines alone accounting for more than 1,000 cancellations during that period.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately return a request for comment. Company shares were down slightly at the start of the session.

Airlines have been under pressure since Christmas Eve as an increase in the number of cases caused by the Omicron variant has renewed concerns about COVID-19 travel. Airlines have struggled to maintain adequate personnel among their flight crews.

The United States also faced severe winter conditions which contributed to the delays. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

SkyWest, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines each reduced their list of scheduled flights this month, citing staffing issues. Some operators have offered additional compensation to pilots and crew members during the outbreak.

Delta executive vice president Allison Ausband addressed the recent wave of airline cancellations in a letter to customers last week.

Unfortunately, a series of winter weather systems across the United States, coupled with the rapidly spreading omicron variant, have put extraordinary pressure on our operations, our employees and our customers like you, the Delta executive told Customers. .

Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport after airlines announced many flights were canceled as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread on December 24, 2021.REUTERS / Dieu-Nalio Chery / File Photo

It has been one of the most difficult operating environments we have ever faced, and it has forced us to cancel hundreds of flights as a result, Ausband added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/10/us-flights-continue-to-be-canceled-due-to-covid-bad-weather/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos