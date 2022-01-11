When will Omicron peak in the UK? Where cases of the Covid strain are slowing down and how long the wave could last.





The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has become the dominant strain in recent weeks and has caused the biggest surge in the UK since the onset of the pandemic.

Although vaccination programs have reduced the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, experts warn that rising infections and staff illness are over-expanding hospital and ambulance services.

The UK case broke the record high with 218,724 cases reported on 4 January.

The latest evidence suggests that London has already peaked, but additional regional peaks across the UK are still on the horizon.

When will Omicron peak in the UK?

Since then, the number of daily new cases has decreased, but it is still high at 141,472 yesterday.

The data shows that Covid-19 cases are dropping the most among those aged 18-35, but are increasing among those over 35, especially those over 75.

Dr Claire Steves, a scientist at the ZOE Covid Study app and a reader at Kings College London, said:

However, it is worrying that the number of cases is increasing among those aged 75 and older. These are the groups most likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, so we need to protect them.

The good news is that there were more cases than during the lockdown period in January last year, but hospitalizations did not follow the same surge.

Professor David Spiegelhalter said there was no clear difference between the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, but the association between the number of cases and serious outcomes was broken.

The statistician told BBC News that while hospital admissions in London appear to be stable, hospitalizations are increasing elsewhere.

UK

Experts have suggested that London has passed the peak of the Omicron case, which is thought to have peaked in the capital during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

According to official data on Sunday, London recorded 20,853 cases in the last 24 hours, down from the December 29 high of 33,136.

Professor Kevin Fenton, Regional Director of Public Health in London, UK, told Sky News:

He added: Data from ONS [Office for National Statistics] The peak may have occurred on or around the new year, suggesting that the overall incidence across the city and the spread of infection within communities are declining.

Professor David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge, told Times Radio. The capital is thought to be up to three weeks ahead of the rest of the UK.

The northeast and northwest of England are now thought to have displaced London, the epicenter of England’s Omicron, and have reported a significant spike in Covid cases in the area over the past few days.

In the Northwest, several hospital trusts have had serious accidents due to shortages and the Northwest ambulance service said Friday it was under extreme pressure with up to 25% absenteeism.

A member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group (Spi-M), which advises governments, Dr. Mike Tildesley also explained that hospital admissions are also on the rise in the Midlands, which is a concern.

New cases in the UK reached 152,306 on 6 January and thereafter declined to 121,288 daily through 9 January.

The Granite City

According to UK government data, Scotland overtook the UK as one of the countries with the highest Covid infections in the UK in the last week of the year.

Scotland could reach its Omicron peak this week, according to a Scottish government report. According to Pandemic’s latest model, it is expected to peak at around 70,000 this Thursday or Friday and then drop to around 20,000 by the end of the month.

According to ONS, 1 in 20 people in Scotland are infected with the virus, similar to the rate in many parts of the UK outside London.

The expected peak comes sooner than Health Minister Humza Yousafs and National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitchs predicted and claimed the Omicron tsunami won’t peak until late January or early February.

Professor James Chalmers, an expert in respiratory research at Dundes Medical School, said the current wave is still in its relatively early stages.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: The number of cases can be expected to peak this month, and hospitalizations are also expected to peak at the end of January, roughly the same as last year.

So it feels like there are a huge number of cases in Scotland right now, and hospitalizations have doubled in a week, but they are still relatively early days.

We’ll probably have a week to 10 day increase in patients, and then we’ll still have to endure the increase in hospitalizations over the next few weeks.

Scotland recorded 7,487 new cases on 9 January.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will see a peak in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, the Chief Medical Officer has warned.

Sir Michael McBride, highlighting the changes to the test and the repeal of the confirmatory PCR test, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster program: The figure will actually be much higher than what is reported, and much higher than what is currently reported.

He emphasized the importance of reporting positive side-flow tests as tests become increasingly important.[ing] This is a less reliable indicator of how widespread the epidemic of this wave is.

He added: It is important to keep in mind that hospital pressures continue to increase and will peak in late January and early February.

There are long and difficult times in our health care. We can all do our part by getting vaccinated, getting boosters, and protecting health care.

Over 7,000 additional confirmed virus cases were reported over the weekend.

Seven additional deaths from patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were also reported.

Wales

According to the latest figures in Wales there are over 2,300 cases per 100,000 across Wales.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said at a press conference on Friday that the omicron storm hit Wales and the previous wave of coronavirus that spread across the country was nothing compared to the size and speed of this omicron wave.

He continued. Unlike previous waves that lasted several months, we believe this one will be short-lived.

This is due to the speed at which the microns move. We have not yet reached the peak of this wave. It may take another 10 to 14 days.

According to official data, Wales recorded 8,923 new cases on 9 January.

Drakeford adds that although cases are concentrated between the ages of 20 and 40, cases are also increasing among older adults.

He said 994 people were being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in Wales, up 43% from last week and the highest number since March.

