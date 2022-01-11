FACT SHEET: U.S. Diplomatic Engagement with European Allies and Partners Prior to Talks with Russia





We are absolutely committed to the principle of nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine, just as we are fully committed to the principle of nothing on Europe without Europe.Secretary of State Tony Blinken, January 7, 2022

The United States, along with its allies and partners, have stressed their readiness to impose significant costs on Russia if it takes further military actions against Ukraine. At the same time, we have underlined our preference for de-escalation through diplomacy. The United States set out clear principles ahead of talks with Russia. First, we will not make any commitments regarding Europe without Europe. Second, any discussion must be reciprocal. Third, real progress can only take place in a climate of de-escalation.

The United States this week discussed diplomatic engagements with Russia in the framework of the bilateral strategic stability dialogue, the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) closely aligned with our allies and European partners, including Ukraine, after extensive consultations. In recent weeks, President Biden has spoken with leaders from across Europe. U.S. government officials, including the National Security Council, State Department, Department of Defense, Treasury Department, Department of Energy, and the United States Agency for International Development, have frequently visited each other. engaged with their European counterparts.

Highlights of the Biden administrations’ close coordination with Allies and partners over the past few weeks include:

President Biden met with 16 European leaders to discuss European security issues and to develop a coordinated and comprehensive transatlantic approach. Secretary Blinken has held more than two dozen calls and meetings with foreign leaders and foreign ministers to discuss our coordinated response to Russian military build-up along the Ukrainian border. In addition, he participated in ministerial meetings at the G7, NATO and OSCE and engaged with the EU and Ukrainian leaders. Secretary Austin spoke to eight of his European counterparts about security concerns in Europe and Russia’s destabilization actions in the region. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley has also hired military leaders across Europe. National Security Advisor Sullivan has coordinated extensively with his European counterparts, having made dozens of calls to bilateral counterparts across Europe, from the EU and Turkey to Finland and Romania. He also organized appeals in multilateral formats, including with the Nordic countries, the Eastern Flank Allies and France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. He is also in regular contact with his Ukrainian counterpart. The Biden administration is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities. In recent weeks, President Biden has met with President Zelenskyy twice. Secretary Blinken met twice with President Zelenskyy and twice with Foreign Minister Kuleba. National Security Advisor Sullivan has met seven times with Presidential Administration Chief Yermak. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley has had four talks with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Zaluzhny. In addition, senior officials from the State Department and the Defense Department meet regularly with their Ukrainian counterparts. The Biden administration has called for close consultations with Allies on NATO’s eastern flank given their security concerns, including both bilateral and Bucharest Nine (B9) format calls by President Biden, Secretary Blinken, National Security Advisor Sullivan and other administration officials. The Biden administration continues to work closely with the European Union. President Biden received European Commission President von der Leyen. Secretary Blinken met with European Council President Michel and High Representative Borrell. Senior officials from the State Department and the National Security Council have organized numerous calls and meetings with their EU counterparts, including in Brussels. The administration welcomed the conclusions of the December 2021 European Council which expressed the EU’s willingness to impose serious economic consequences if Russia further invaded Ukraine. Officials from the Treasury Department, State Department and National Security Council continue to work with their EU counterparts to coordinate our response to the sanctions. In addition to extensive consultations at NATO, the Biden administration has engaged with NATO partners, including Georgia, also a victim of Russian aggression, as well as Sweden and Finland to discuss their issues. view on European security. Senior civil servants in the administration remain in regular contact with their counterparts. In addition to the interactions listed below, dozens of calls were also made by Deputy Senior National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for European Affairs and Eurasian Karen Donfried and other U.S. government officials. . Our recently confirmed NATO and OSCE Ambassadors Julianne Smith and Michael Carpenter have also worked closely with their counterparts.

OVERVIEW OF DIPLOMATIC ENGAGEMENTS Below is an illustrative list of consultations undertaken by the Biden administration prior to talks with Russia. This list is neither exhaustive nor exhaustive, as there have been numerous calls and meetings at all levels of government and in many agencies, but it demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to stay in tune with the Allies and the partners. Engagements with Ukraine

Commitments with NATO

Commitments with the European Union

Commitments with the OSCE

Engagements with Bucharest Nine (B9) and NATO’s eastern flank allies

Engagements with Allies and Transatlantic Partners

November 9-13: Vice-President Harris traveled to France to meet President Macron; she also engaged with other European leaders, including European Council President Michel, German Chancellor Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Draghi, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Spanish President Sanchez November 29: Secretary Blinkens calls with Austrian Foreign Minister Linhart November 30: Secretary Blinkens meets the Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers December 1: meeting between Secretary Blinkens and Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu December 6: President Bidens calls with French President Macron, the then German Chancellor Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Draghi, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom 6 December: Secretary Blinkens calls with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis 7 December: Call of President Bidens with French President Macron, German Chancellor Merkel of At the time, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, the Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom December 7: Deputy Principal Appeal of the National Security Advisor Finer with the ambassadors of the European allies and partners following a pre-call between Sident Bidens and President Putin December 8: appeal of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milleys with the French Chief of Staff, General Burkhard 9 December: meeting of Secretary Blinkens with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Huitfeldt 10 December: appeal of President Bidens with German Chancellor Scholz 11 December: secretary Meeting of Blinkens with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs Di Maio December 11: meeting of Secretary Blinkens with German Foreign Minister Baerbock December 11: meeting of Secretary Blinkens with British Foreign Minister Truss December 13: Deputy Senior National Security Advisor Finer, Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo and Secretary Deputy State Sherm a virtual meeting with Quint’s counterparts December 14: call by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milleys with British Chief of Defense Staff Sir Radakin December 15: Secretary of Defense Austins Bilateral meeting with Canadian Minister of National Defense Year and 17 December: call from Secretary of Defense Austin with German Federal Minister of Defense Lambrecht 20 December: meeting of Secretary Blinkens with Slovenian Minister for Foreign Affairs Logar 22 December: call from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milleys with the French Chief of Staff, General Burkhard 23 December: call from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milleys with the Chief of Adm. Defense Staff Sir Radakin December 23: call by Secretary Blinkens with British Foreign Minister Truss 29 December: call by Secretary Blinkens with French, German and British Foreign Ministers December 30: Senior Deputy National Security Advisor Finer call with ambassadors of European allies and partners following President Bidens call with President Putin 31 December: call by Secretary Blinkens with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio 31 December: call by Secretary Blinkens with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly January 3: call by Secretary Blinkens with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu January 4: call by Deputy Secretary Shermans with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias January 5: Secretary Blinkens meets with Germa n Foreign Minister Baerbock January 5: call from Secretary of Defense A ustin with British Secretary of State for Defense Wallace January 5: call from Assistant Secretary Shermans with Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Bau January 6: call from Assistant Secretary Shermans with French, German, l ‘Italian and UK Counterparts January 7: Appeal by Under Secretary of State Nulands with Dutch Director General for Political Affairs van der Plas

Engagement with NATO partners (Georgia, Finland, Sweden)

Upcoming consultations with allies and transatlantic partners

January 10: USNATO Ambassador Smith will participate with the Allies and Ukraine in the NATO-Ukraine Commission January 11: Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg January 11: Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with the Chief President of the European Commission Seibert and Secretary General of the European External Action Service Sannino 12 January: Deputy Secretary Sherman will lead the US delegation to the NATO-Russia Council 13 January: USOSCE Ambassador Carpenter will participate in the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Russia-Ukraine

