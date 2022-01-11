Archaeological breakthrough with the largest dinosaur fossil ever discovered in England’ | Science | News





The 33-foot (10 m) long ichthyosaur skeleton is about 180 million years old and is thought to be the largest British example of a carnivore that roamed the seas when dinosaurs were around. And a block containing a 6-foot (2m) skull and surrounding clay weighed a ton. These reptiles, called “sea dragons,” looked similar to dolphins, but varied in size from 1 to 25 meters. It was discovered at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

It is not only the largest dinosaur fossil found in England, but also the most complete skeleton of its kind ever found in England.

It is also believed to be the first ichthyosaur (Temnodontosaurus trigonodon) of a specific species to be found on British soil.

Anglian Water, who owns the area, said it is currently seeking funds to protect and display the bones nearby.

Joe Davis, conservation team leader at the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, stumbled upon this stunning beast while routinely draining a lagoon island for re-landscaping in February 2021.

“This discovery was absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight,” Davis said.

“It is great to learn so much from the discoveries and to think that these amazing creatures were once swimming in the sea above us.

“Now once again, Rutland Water is a small but sanctuary for wetland wildlife.”

The excavation team is headed by paleontologist Dr. It was Dean Lomax.

He studied thousands of ichthyosaurs during his career.

“It was an honor to lead the excavation,” he said.

“England is the birthplace of ichthyosaurs. Fossils have been unearthed here for over 200 years.” Despite the large number of ichthyosaur fossils found in the UK, it is surprising to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK.

“It is truly an unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest discoveries in the history of British paleontology.”

Now paleontologists will continue to conduct research and work to preserve their findings.

The academic paper will be published in the future.

The remains were fully excavated earlier this year and will air on Tuesday’s episode of BBC Two’s Digging for Britain.

Ichthyosaurs first appeared about 250 million years ago and went extinct 90 million years ago.

The latest discovery is the largest ever found, but it’s not the first one found in Rutland Water.

When the reservoir was first built in the 1970s, two incomplete and much smaller ichthyosaurs were discovered.

But it’s not just the giant Rutland sea dragons that have recently uncovered exciting discoveries of extinct creatures.

In December, a couple searching for marine fossils in Wiltshire discovered the remains of a “mammoth cemetery”.

The remains of a total of 5 mammoths (2 adults, 2 adolescents, and infants) were excavated.

“We started digging and realized that it was a mammoth leg bone,” said Sally Hollingworth, who discovered the remains with her husband Neville.

“It’s still a moment of goosebumps, and the emotions I felt at that time are still vivid.”

