Biden met the enemy, and it’s us





Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Biden watches the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Photo: Greg Nash / Associated Press

The distrust of political leaders that has eroded American national cohesion for years is matched only by their apparent willingness to say and do things that justify it.

So when Vice President Kamala Harris suggests, as she did last week, some sort of equivalence between last year’s Capitol Riot on one side and Pearl Harbor and 9/11 of l ‘else, we could give it the benefit of the doubt and put it down to a characteristic combination of historical ignorance, cheap rhetoric excess and hyperpartisan overtaking. With the Biden administrations’ political woes intensifying in an election year, identifying the national opposition as a seditious foe may be their last and best hope of saving something.

But there’s another, more intriguing possibility. What if she and the administration she works for truly believed in their own narrative that they are engaged in an existential, twilight struggle against the forces of darkness among us. That these forces are as threatening to the American way of life as the Axis powers and Islamist terrorists were? What if military leaders who imbibed the modern canon of progressive thought saw the threat of white supremacist ideology, far-right national extremism, and Trumpist revanchism as the clear and current main danger to national security? ?

To ask for this is not necessarily to mock or even challenge the idea that the United States has deep internal divisions, or to deny that some in the country reject the basic elements of the pact necessary to prevent a democracy from violently disintegrating.

But it is legitimate to wonder what this means for the broader conception of national security administrations. How does the perceived need to focus on domestic threats affect the goals of the Americas Global Strategy? No one would say that it is impossible to deal with both internal threats and external challenges. But this administration claims to face a greater threat from national enemies than any other in the past 150 years. The most important question: How do the rest of the world, especially the adversaries of the Americas, hear the Biden-Harris message, and what calculations do they make as a result?

The answer is sadly obvious.

Mr. Biden seems to think that triumphing over one’s internal enemies is in itself the first condition for the success of American interests in the world. Bringing together the leaders of 100 countries at his Democracy Summit last month, he called the struggle the defining challenge of our time and said democracy was in decline in the United States as well.

He can finally agree. At a minimum, we can say that America will find it difficult to pursue its interests if it is hampered by bitterly confrontational domestic politics.

But in the meantime, the autocrats are not easily convinced by rallying cries for democratic renewal. They are more impressed with the realpolitik of diplomacy and strategic decision-making, and for now they are taking their chance.

In Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the early stages of the Biden administration appear to both friends and potential enemies to reflect the distraction of the threat at home.

Diplomats from countries in these regions speak in public and even more privately about a world in which America has withdrawn to the sidelines.

We don’t know how the latest Ukrainian crisis will unfold, but the concessions Team Biden has already made to Vladimir Putin are causing deep concern across Europe.

Sitting down to negotiate with Russia on its demand for changes in the military position of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Central and Eastern Europe is a step beyond what one of Mr. Bidens after the Cold War did. It’s worth noting again the irony of a Democratic president who took office promising to mend American alliances. As alarming as Donald Trump’s rhetoric is at times for European leaders, Mr. Bidens’ diplomacy is proving more frightening in practice, as it did in Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in the world, there is evidence that a void left by American leadership is being filled in a way unlikely to further American interests.

Middle East officials listen to Biden’s security priorities with concern and make their own plans. Saudi Arabia and Iran began an unexpected diplomatic rapprochement last month. While little solid progress has been made so far, the consequences could be far-reaching. The Trump administrations are leaning towards Riyadh and an Arab-Israeli detente has been replaced by hesitation. The elusive pursuit of an Iran nuclear deal, the ostracism of the Saudis over the brutalities of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the progressive left’s aversion to full support for Israel suggest an America reduced to follower status rather than follower status. leader.

The biggest question concerns China. Perhaps the Biden team is subordinating all security considerations to developing a brilliant strategy to manage and counter the rise of China. But the signs so far are not encouraging.

Mr. Biden is not primarily to blame for the fact that a third of American voters do not think he is a legitimate president. But he leads a party that many activists don’t seem to think the traditional values ​​of the Americas are worth defending at home or abroad. And when his administration elevates (or reduces) its national opponents to the status of foreign enemy, the only winners are the real foreign enemies.

Published in the print edition of January 11, 2022.

