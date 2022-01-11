6 million COVID-19 infections in California, most in the United States





More than 6 million cumulative cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in California, according to data compiled by The Times, as the Omicron variant continues its staggering spread.

The record rate of infections is putting pressure on hospitals, schools and other institutions, which struggle to maintain full services even as some employees take time off to deal with COVID-19.

On Monday, the state reported 308,820 new infections, a colossal figure that includes data from Saturday and Sunday. State officials said more than 600,000 COVID tests are reported daily. Los Angeles County hit its own milestone on Monday, surpassing 2 million cases.

When we look at what’s going on with COVID, we know hundreds of thousands of Californians [are] become infected, California director of public health Mark Ghaly said on Monday. Fortunately, due to the high level of immunity and vaccine protection, the hospitalization rate is lower, but it is with this large number of cases. Even with a lower percentage of hospitalizations, that still means a lot of work, a lot of strain on our health care delivery system.

Just under two months ago, the state recorded its 5 millionth case of the coronavirus, a threshold that came and went at a time when California was experiencing a drop in both the daily number of newly recorded infections and those. hospitalized with COVID-19.

But Omicron’s arrival has reversed those trends with vengeance, pushing the number of daily cases to their highest level and sending a stream of new coronavirus-positive people to hospital.

Los Angeles County has reported more than 225,000 new cases of the coronavirus in the past week, including its three highest daily totals in the entire pandemic. County health officials announced the latest record on Sunday, 45,584.

And even such large totals are likely an undercoverage, officials say, because they do not include many of those who may have self-diagnosed using a home test.

Along with the astronomical rise in infections, California is also seeing a sharp increase in hospitalizations, a trend made all the more difficult by coronavirus-related staff shortages in ambulance departments and hospitals.

As of Sunday, 11,048 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized statewide, more than triple the number a month ago.

Dr Edward O. Blews III, Regional Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control at Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers, said the overwhelming majority of their coronavirus cases are the Omicron variant and that most people in hospital are not vaccinated.

The emergency room is very, very, very busy right now, he said.

Our numbers aren’t as high as they were during the late 2020 outbreak in December, but they continue to rise at this point, Blews said. So we are all starting to look at the processes and ways to continue to deliver health care safely to those in need while dealing with high numbers of inpatients.

However, officials note that not all of these patients have been admitted with COVID-19. Many coronavirus-positive patients seek hospital care for other reasons, and their coronavirus diagnoses have only been confirmed because hospitals require incoming patients to be tested.

But even those who have been admitted to hospitals for other reasons place a heavy burden on healthcare facilities, according to LA County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer.

People who test positive for COVID need resource-intensive and transmission-based precautions, including isolation rooms, cohort staff and personal protective equipment, she said in a recent briefing .

So far, LA County hospitals are seeing far fewer critically ill coronavirus positive patients than they were a year ago.

During last winter’s COVID-19 outbreak, about 80% of coronavirus-positive patients in the LA County-USC Medical Center emergency department were admitted, and nearly half of them went in the intensive care unit, according to Dr Brad Spellberg, the hospitals’ chief medical officer. Today, about a third of patients positive for the coronavirus are admitted and 20 to 25% go to intensive care.

It gives you an idea of ​​the difference in size, he said. This is why the past year has been so much more stressful in so many ways. We came close to sorting out patients last year.

Officials note, however, that hospitalizations are a late indicator of the spread of coronaviruses, typically increasing around two weeks after an increase in infections.

While the available data indicates that Omicron tends to cause less severe symptoms, especially in those who have been vaccinated and boosted, than the previously dominant Delta variant, officials fear the scale of recent cases may counteract this.

A certain proportion of a large number of cases, no matter what, are going to be serious, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s senior medical adviser.

And whatever the reason they are in the hospital, the large number of patients is also taking its toll.

Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said last week that the state’s hospital census is approaching the level seen a year ago, even though the number of coronavirus-positive patients remains much lower .

We are concerned about the total hospital census. We are concerned about the level of staff infections and the need for isolation and quarantine among staff, he said.

With Omicron’s push showing no signs of slowing down, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday deployed members of the California National Guard to support coronavirus testing efforts at sites across the state.

The scale of the latest wave has also already prompted state officials to extend a previously issued statewide mask warrant for indoor public spaces until at least February 15.

Officials warn, however, that the old, baggy cloth masks, with spaces around the mouth and nose, are too risky to be used on their own in the Omicron era, as the variant can spread so easily.

Times editor Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-10/6-million-covid-19-infections-in-california-most-in-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos