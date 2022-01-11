Omicron’s impact on the UK economy expected to be negligible





Boris Johnson’s decision to defeat the micron wave of Covid-19 infection with minimal restrictions could prove to be the right call for the UK economy, according to a scholar who specializes in the link between epidemics and economic data.

They accused ministers of setting policies according to political expediency rather than strategy. However, they believe Omicron will only have a small impact on the economy in December and January.

Tony Yates, an independent economist and former Bank of England official, said that more luck than judgment, the omicron wave is likely to pass without stricter restrictions than already imposed.

“Looking at it as it is, it looks like the NHS could just escape without being overwhelmed, but that would be a close shave,” he said.

As Omicron’s health impacts prove less serious than feared in a highly vaccinated society, many economists now believe that by spring the latest strain could be turned around in a pesky fringe to the UK economy.

“GDP in the second quarter should be close to the level it would have reached had it not been for the emergence of new strains,” said Samuel Tombs, a British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Economists have no doubt that production will drop when official figures for December and January are released as consumers hunker down before Christmas and New Years and cut spending in shops, pubs and restaurants.

Real-time data from the Bank of England showed that hospitality spending fell sharply before Christmas, with significantly fewer visitors compared to the same period in 2019-20 before the pandemic.

But with most people still working, shopping, and eating takeaway from home, I think the overall effect will be limited, as the Delta Wave’s downturn was minimal last summer.

UK retail sales rose 2.1% in December compared to the same month last year, according to data compiled by advisory services firm KPMG with the UK Retail Consortium, an industry group, announced Tuesday.

suggestion

Consumer spending, including out-of-store spending like restaurants and movie theaters, increased 14% compared to December 2019, according to data from Barclaycard, which tracks nearly half of U.S. credit and debit card transactions.

“It’s not surprising that activity in December and January will calm down a bit more than before,” said Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank. Being careful will affect your activity. “We expect only this. [effect] I am humble,” he added.

Most economists expect a drop in GDP for December and January, following months of strong growth when the official numbers for November are released on Friday.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford, said: “The fact that the services sector has been hit by the resurgence of COVID-19 means that GDP fell in December and did not grow significantly in early 2022, likely a weak starting point for expansion this year. “He said. economics.

But the drop should be short, he added, as Omicron is passing the population too quickly with few official restrictions. “The experience of the previous virus wave suggests that a subsequent rebound is likely to be strong,” Goodwin said.

Economists say the bigger problem for this year’s growth prospects is the rising cost of living, which will affect real incomes, especially after April.

James Smith, ING’s advanced market economist, said, “The sharp cost of living crunch is … because wage pressures are lower in the UK than in the US. . . We will limit consumer spending growth in the next quarter.”

While economists are relatively optimistic that the omicron wave will pass without significant economic damage, the question of the future wave of the virus is whether governments should now take a different approach to restrictions regarding future support to businesses and households. Whether.

Yates said there will no longer be a great health or economic need to put in place containment measures to delay infection because there are already effective vaccines to prevent serious illness. The nation’s ability to cope with COVID-19 in the future will be better than it is now, but “the motive to push infection into the future is not very strong. [as it was]’ he said.

Flavio Toxvaerd, an economist at the University of Cambridge who has long been studying the best ways to control the epidemic, stressed the lack of transparency in government thinking. “The prime minister has recently talked at length about balancing economic, social and health considerations, but he has provided no supporting evidence or analysis to support the policy other than asserts that it is,” he said.

suggestion

He said the economic benefits of deregulation appear to be working now, but they are “at risk” and the economic benefits could be short-lived if the number of infections rises to a level the NHS cannot afford.

“Rather than carefully manipulating the pandemic, the government [always] I decided to ride the waves and use the emergency brakes if needed at the last minute. This could prove to be more costly than managing the spread of the infection more aggressively now,” Toxvaerd said.

His warning resonates with most economists, emphasizing that forecasts for the UK economy this year will still depend heavily on the course of the pandemic and the severity of future coronavirus strains.

Most people expect the recovery from the initial pandemic shock to continue beyond pre-epidemic levels of GDP in the first half of this year. However, even if growth continues above average, the UK economy will not return to its pre-pandemic trend this year.

Additional Reports from Valentina Romei

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ee5f9929-eb24-4c49-a48f-7ee700a676f3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos