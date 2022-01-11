US CDC Warns Against Travel To Canada Amid Rising Covid Numbers | Coronavirus





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned against travel to Canada as Covid-19 cases rise across the country and endemic infections threaten to overwhelm health systems again fragile.

The CDC on Monday raised its travel recommendation to level four: very high for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid traveling to its northern neighbor. The CDC currently lists approximately 80 destinations worldwide at level four.

Canada has long been a popular destination for Americans, but during most of the pandemic, the border between the two countries has been closed to all non-essential travel. In November, fully vaccinated travelers were again allowed to travel freely to Canada and Mexico, ending the unprecedented closure.

The Canadian government did not immediately comment on the CDC warning on Monday.

Last month, the Government of Canada pleaded with residents not to leave the country on non-essential travel.

Despite a high vaccination rate in Canada and masking requirements in large cities, the recently discovered Omicron variant has nonetheless strained provincial health systems across the country. Hospital and intensive care admissions have increased over the past week in Ontario, the most populous province.

Test positivity rates have hovered around 30%, suggesting the virus is much more widespread than the daily count of cases suggests. In neighboring Quebec, hospitals are grappling with a shortage of beds and more than 20,000 healthcare workers are unemployed due to infection.

We are not only seeing an increase in the number of patients in our hospitals, but we are also seeing that we are losing even more staff every day, said Christian Dub, Quebec’s health minister, last week, warning that the province no had not yet reached the peak of infections.

Canada, which has 422,017 active cases, also set a record for hospitalizations after the weekly average rose to 5,259, the highest in the pandemic.

Covid hospitalizations in the United States hit a new high of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January of last year.

