Millions More Closed As China Fights Omicron Spread | coronavirus pandemic news





China’s state media reports that 5 million residents of Anyang, China’s central city, have begun home quarantine under a new lockdown order to contain the spread of the omicron strain of the highly contagious coronavirus.

As Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month, it remains highly vigilant against the new outbreak and is adhering to a zero-coronavirus strategy of targeted closures, border restrictions and prolonged quarantine.

On Tuesday, China reported at least 110 domestic cases, most of them in Henan province. Located in Henan Province, Anyang can be reached in a few hours from Beijing. At least two cases in Anyang were linked to those in Tianjin, an estimated 14 million people. A large-scale test is being conducted in Tianjin, where 75,000 people have been quarantined, according to the China Daily on Tuesday.

Xian, a Chinese city with a population of 13 million, was also put under lockdown at the end of December.

Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure amid a surge in new cases after leaked emails inviting around 100 employees to bring drinks to parties during the country’s first lockdown in May 2020.

Other development summary:

Here’s Tuesday’s latest update:

1 hour ago (04:40 GMT)

Chicago teachers halt COVID-19 strike that closed 340,000 students

Chicago Public Schools, the nation’s third-largest school district, will resume face-to-face classes on Wednesday after supporting an end to strikes over COVID-19 fears in an agreement where unions will tighten safeguards.

Teachers have agreed to resume virtual training as the Omicron strain spreads and push for more stringent safety protocols, including extensive testing.

The strike affected 340,000 students in Chicago, the third most populous city in the United States.

2 hours ago (04:04 GMT)

Hong Kong airport bans transit to high-risk countries

Bloomberg News reports that Hong Kong International Airport will ban transit passengers from designated high-risk countries from January 15 to February 14.

The report said the ban would not apply to diplomats, government officials, athletes and staff participating in the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing on February 4.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that the city will begin vaccinating children over the age of five. It also announced that face-to-face classes at kindergartens and elementary schools will be suspended until after the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1 of this year.

2 hours ago (03:36 GMT)

USA, N95 or KN95 Mask Recommended Weight for Omicron

According to a new Washington Post report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidelines amid a surge in new cases caused by variants of Omicron.

A report released late Monday said the CDC would advise people to choose highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by health care workers.

Prior to Monday, the United States reported 142,388 inpatients on Sunday, the highest record since the pandemic began.

[email protected] is currently considering updating the mask guidelines to encourage medical staff to choose a #N95 or #KN95 mask if they can be worn continuously (i.e. comfortable to wear all day). . cmon, @CDCDirectorgo !https://t.co/9ZnusA4J5M

Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) Jan 11, 2022

3 hours ago (02:59 GMT)

Duterte: Amid the new surge, we can’t wait for new laws to curb the unvaccinated.

With record cases in the past few days, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he cannot wait for new laws to be passed to curb unvaccinated Filipinos.

As I said, we have every right to restrain. We cannot wait for the law. CNN The Philippines cites President Duterte’s speech in a public address broadcast before midnight on Monday that it is very tedious to pass legislation in a democratic country.

The Philippines broke a new daily record of more than 33,000 news cases on Monday, with a new record positive rate of 44%. Dutertes’ daughter Sara Carpio, who is running for vice president on Tuesday, said she opposes her father’s order to arrest or limit those who have not been vaccinated.

4 hours ago (02:05 GMT)

Mexican president says he has second corona virus

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

We would like to inform you that you have been infected with COVID-19, and although the symptoms are mild, you will self-isolate until you overcome it, and will only communicate with office work and virtual.

Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez will be replaced at his usual morning press conference and other public events while Lopez Obrador recovers.

4 hours ago (01:41 GMT)

Bring Your Own Drinks!: More Party Reveals Hit Boris Johnson [File: Peter Cziborra/Reuters]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure after the Downing Street party was exposed during Britain’s first lockdown in May 2020.

In an email leaked to ITV News, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aide invited more than 100 people working at 10 Downing Street to drink socially distanced drinks in the garden.

Join us at 6pm and bring our drinks! concluded.

About 30-40 people accepted the invitation.

At that time, British people could only see one person outside of a family who kept a distance of two meters in open public places.

5 hours ago (00:36 GMT)

Merck: Molnupiravir should be effective against Omicron.

Mercks says the COVID-19 oral pill, molnupiravir, may work against Omicron and other strains.

Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at JP Morgan’s annual medical conference that he was “confirmed that it would have an impact on Omicron.”

Data on the effects of molnupiravir on omicron are not yet available, but data published in November, based on data from 1,433 patients, showed that the pill was 30% effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

The pill has secured regulatory approvals in the US, UK, Japan and India.

Read all Monday’s updates here.

