US and Russia still at odds after talks over tensions in Ukraine | Politics News

Russia and the United States have given no sign that they have narrowed their differences over Ukraine and broader European security during the talks in Geneva, as Moscow repeated demands that Washington says it can not accept.

Russia has massed troops near the Ukrainian border while demanding that the United States-led NATO alliance be excluded from admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further into what Moscow sees as its backyard.

Unfortunately, we have a great disparity in our principled approaches in this regard. The United States and Russia have in some ways opposing views on what needs to be done, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

Talks lasted more than seven hours in Geneva on Monday. Ryabkov said Russian officials felt the American side was taking the Russian proposals very seriously.

United States Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said, “We have been firm in pushing back on security proposals that are just not departures for the United States.

Sherman told reporters that she had come up with a number of ideas that our two countries could take reciprocal steps that would be in our security interests and improve strategic stability.

United States warns of invasion

Washington and Kiev say the 100,000 Russian troops displaced within striking distance could prepare for another invasion, eight years after Russia took the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

If Russia invades, there will be significant costs and consequences, far beyond what they faced in 2014, Sherman said.

Russia denies such plans and says it is responding to what it calls aggressive behavior by NATO and Ukraine, which have leaned towards the West and aspire to join the alliance.

Ryabkov denounced threats of US action against Russia as attempts at blackmail and intimidation, but said Moscow was in favor of continuing dialogue.

I don’t think the situation is hopeless, he said.

Ryabkov also repeated a series of sweeping demands, including the ban on any further NATO expansion and the end of alliances in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe that joined after 1997.

He said it was absolutely mandatory for Russia to ensure that Ukraine never becomes a member of NATO.

Sherman said: We will not allow anyone to slam the closed NATO open door policy, which has always been at the heart of the NATO alliance.

We will not give up bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that wish to work with the United States and we will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, Europe without Europe, or NATO without Europe. NATO.

russian goals

Petro Burkovskiy, senior researcher at the Foundation for Democratic Initiatives, said Russia had three goals in Monday’s negotiations.

One of those goals is to undermine confidence in the United States among European countries and to challenge any future sanctions, Burkovskiy told Al Jazeera.

Russia also wanted to demonstrate if sanctions are applied, that it will retaliate selectively through European countries like Germany or Italy by reducing or cutting gas supplies, he said.

But the most important goal for Russia right now is to discourage the United States from arming the Central European countries that have joined NATO, Burkovskiy added.

This message was made very clearly today.

