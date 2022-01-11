How to Watch Drag Race Season 14 in England





Now bitch that walk!

RuPaul is back this Friday with a new season of RuPauls Drag Race US. It’s his original hit reality show, but those who expect it to be on Netflix’s usual UK home will be astonished.

The iconic drag contest, which kicked off its 14th season on 7 January 2022, has moved platforms, so UK viewers will have to look elsewhere to enjoy the savagery of the Queen.

Last year, frontrunner Symone earned the title of Next Drag Superstar and is set to hand over the baton to 14 new queens. They all hope to impress Ru and the jury so they can follow in Symones’ footsteps.

So, without further ado, RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about new episodes and how to watch RuPauls Drag Race US season 14 in the UK.

Drag Race US Season 14 Release Date

Season 14 of RuPauls Drag Race premiered on Friday, January 7th, 2022.

The series airs on VH1 in the US and is expected to run the length of its 13th season, which is 16 episodes long.

However, if the number of episodes decreases or increases, we will update and let you know.

How to watch Drag Race US season 14 in the UK

Season 14 of RuPauls Drag Race can be seen on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and continues to air on VH1 in the US.

Drag Race US fans logging into Netflix on Friday expect season 14 to come and will be a bit shocked as the show moves platforms!

You can subscribe to WOW Presents Plus at 5.50 per month or 53 per year.

Drag Race US Season 14 Cast

VH1

The full lineup for RuPauls Drag Race season 14 was announced in December, and former winner Symone revealed 14 new queens who will impress Ru and the judges this year.

This season is the first in drag race history where straight cisgender men have competed in the competition with Maddy Morphosis joining the lineup.

Alyssa Hunter (26) San Juan, Puerto Rico Angeria Paris VanMichaels (27) Atlantic, Georgia Bosco (28) Seattle, WA Daya Betty (25) Springfield, Missouri, DeJa Skye (31) Fresno, CA (22) New York City, New York Jorgeous (21) Nashville, Tennessee June Jambalaya (29) Los Angeles, CA Kerry Colby (24) Los Angeles, CA Kornbread Jet (29) Los Angeles, CA Lady Camden (31) San Francisco, CA Maddie Morphosis (26) Fayetteville, North Carolina Orion Story (25) Grand Rapids, Michigan Willow Pill (26) Denver, Colorado

I’m sure all the contestants will make an impact, but with the addition of Maddy Morphosis, the show continues to break new ground.

Drag Race US Season 14 Judges

Michelle Visage will return to help Ru judge the queen BBC

Of course, RuPaul will return as the mother of the series, judging the queen with the final decision on who will be the winner of the show.

Rus’ close friend and diva sensation Michelle Visage will also serve as the show’s judge for a long time to come.

Elsewhere, the Queer Eye, who alternately judging straight guy star Carson Kressley and comedian Ross Matthews, will return to deliver the verdict on the queen and a bit of laughter as well.

Finally, most states also feature special celebrity guest judges, along with new episodes like Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Andra Day and Taraji P. Henson.

Drag Race US Season 14 Trailer

Below is the official promo trailer for the 14th season of RuPauls Drag Race, and it’s more than just teasing the glamor and drama that lies ahead.

Who will go home first? Who will be the ace in the snatch game? Who will be crowned Americas Next Drag Superstar?

Check out the video below.

Got some favorites very quickly.

RuPauls Drag Race season 14 arrived on WOW Presents Plus on Friday, January 7th, 2022, releasing new episodes every week.

