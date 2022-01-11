Improvements to start along US 380 in fast-growing Denton County





Big changes are coming to US Highway 380 in Denton County this month.

The final portion of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “US Project 380” stretches 10.5 miles from Hwy 77 west to the Dallas North Toll Freeway in Frisco, with the goal of improve mobility and safety.

Demand for trips out of 380 has increased 74% since 2011. Denton County’s population has grown almost 37% since 2010, TxDOT Dallas District spokesperson Kendall Kirkham Sloan said. We know it’s necessary and we know it’s a highly anticipated project.

Preparations are underway for the lane closures which will begin on January 23.

The teams will increase the number of lanes along 380 from four to six. Sloan said sidewalks will also be added, as will a curved median and level dividers at five busy intersections.

It’s long overdue, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. This is something that we have been working on for many years with our partners at TxDOT.

Eads said the project will lead to a safer and faster journey along the 380.

Number one, there are people, he said. And that’s a security hazard.

Authorities hope to avoid tragedies like a fatal head-on accident in May 2021 along the 380 in Rockhill Road where two little girls and a young woman were killed.

Over the past five years, TxDOT reports 35 crashes resulting in dozens of fatalities along a 30-mile stretch of 380.

That’s why we were doing the project, said Sloan. Safety is our number one priority at TxDOT in everything we do and why a project like this is so necessary.

Particularly necessary, said Eads, with an explosion of growth.

On average, 82 people move to Denton County every day, he said. We realize that when they move here they don’t bring the roads with them and so we have to increase the infrastructure, increase the roads, increase the schools.

An increasing number of people have moved to areas north of the 380, he said.

The population of the entire town of Richardson, think of the population, it will be the equivalent of the displaced population there, Eads said.

The city of Richardson, just north of Dallas, has a population of over 116,000, according to the United States Census Bureau.

The first phase of the project will be to move traffic north of the 380 for a year, Sloan said.

Then, in 2023, traffic will be reversed and channeled to the south side of University Drive.

Preparations are underway to reduce the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph during the three-year project.

For more information on other upcoming construction projects in Denton County, click here for an article in the Denton Record-Chronicle.

