UK government wants to shorten UK quarantine period for COVID-19 to 5 days





The UK government wants to reduce the quarantine period in the UK to five days as soon as possible, but only if scientific evidence justifies this.

A spokesperson said there is no planned timeline for doing so and evidence will be needed to deliver it. Wales and other delegated administrations set their own quarantine periods.

The US has recently reduced the quarantine period to five days, and there are reports that the UK government is considering the same.

In an interview on January 10, the prime minister confirmed that ministers were considering reducing the period of self-quarantine for a single dose of the vaccine who tests positive for COVID-19.

“There is a similar debate about whether to reduce the quarantine period from 7 days to 5 days,” the prime minister said in an interview with broadcasters during a visit to an immunization clinic in Uxbridge.

“What we have to do is look at the science. We are looking at it and we will act on it.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said in a phone call with reporters that the hope is to shorten the quarantine period “as soon as possible”.

Work is underway to confirm the latest Omicron data, and he told reporters what this means for containment. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the UK Health and Security Agency and the COVID-19 task force are continuing to investigate evidence of an appropriate quarantine period and are updating the government as necessary.

“If it is possible to go further, I will do it and I want to act quickly, but it has to be based on the latest evidence and work is in progress,” he said. We no longer received updated advice.”

When asked if that advice could change in a few days, weeks or months, he said, “It’s something we’d like to do soon, but it’s important not to prejudge the conclusions, and it’s important to allow people watching this enough time to see the evidence. It’s important. Please provide basic and thorough advice.”

The UK has made it possible for those who test negative via lateral flow on the 6th and 7th days of quarantine to end their 10-day quarantine as early as December 22nd. Health Minister Sajid Javid said the disruption caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron mutation would be minimized.

Wales followed the move on 30 December.

Cabinet Minister Nadim Zahawi said on Sunday that reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period to five days would “definitely help”.

Johnson also said the government will continue to provide lateral flow tests “for as long as necessary.”

“As long as it’s needed, we need to keep testing as one of our most important lines of defense,” he said when visiting Uxbridge’s immunization clinic.

“The other line of defense besides testing is, of course, getting vaccinated. The boosters are going well. We’ve completed 36 million boosters now (90% of the population over 50). There is. .”

