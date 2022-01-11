In world first, American surgeons succeeded in transplanting a pig’s heart in a human patient





AP – In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig’s heart to a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday he was doing well three days after the highly surgery.

While it’s too early to know if the surgery will really work, it marks a milestone in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for vital transplants. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center say the transplant has shown that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function in the human body without immediate rejection.

The patient, David Bennett, a 57-year-old handyman in Maryland, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work, but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had no other option, his son told The Associated Press.

It was either to die or to do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice, Bennett said a day before the operation, according to a statement provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

On Monday, Bennett was breathing on his own while still connected to a heart-lung machine to help his new heart. The next few weeks will be critical as Bennett recovers from the operation and doctors closely monitor the condition of his heart.

Receive The Times of Israel’s daily edition via email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you accept the conditions

There is a huge shortage of human organs donated for transplantation, leading scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead. Last year there were just over 3,800 heart transplants in the United States, a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation’s transplant system.

In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, members of the surgical team perform a pig heart transplant in patient David Bennett in Baltimore on Friday, January 7, 2022. Monday, January 10, 2022 , the hospital says he is doing well three days after the highly surgery. (Mark Teske / University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

“If this works, there will be an inexhaustible supply of these organs for suffering patients,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the Animal-to-Human Transplant Program at the University of Maryland.

But previous attempts at such transplants or xenotransplants have failed, in large part because patients’ bodies quickly rejected the animal organ. Notably, in 1984, Baby Fae, a dying infant, lived 21 days with a baboon heart.

The difference this time: surgeons in Maryland used a pig’s heart that had undergone a genetic modification to eliminate a sugar in its cells, responsible for this hyper-rapid organ rejection. Several biotechnology companies are developing organs from pigs for human transplantation; the one used for Friday’s operation was from Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics.

I think you can characterize it as a watershed event, said Dr David Klassen, UNOS chief medical officer, of the Maryland transplant.

This photo provided by family shows from left to right David Bennett Jr., Preston Bennett, David Bennett Sr., Gillian Bennett, Nicole (Bennett) McCray, Sawyer Bennett, Kristi Bennett in 2019. In a medical premiere, des doctors have transplanted a pig’s heart. in Bennett Sr., in a last ditch effort to save his life and the hospital said on Monday January 10, 2022 that he was doing well three days after the highly surgery. (Byron Dillard via AP)

Still, Klassen warned that this was only a tentative first step in exploring whether this time around, xenotransplantation might finally work.

The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees these experiments, authorized the surgery under what is called an emergency compassionate use authorization, available when a patient with a life-threatening illness does not have a other options.

It will be crucial to share the data collected from this transplant before expanding it to more patients, said Karen Maschke, a researcher at the Hastings Center, who is helping develop ethical and policy recommendations for early clinical trials in the framework. a grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Rushing into animal-to-human transplants without this information would be undesirable, Maschke said.

Over the years, scientists have gone from primates to pigs, tinkering with their genes.

Last September, researchers in New York performed an experiment suggesting that these types of pigs may hold promise for animal-to-human transplants. Doctors temporarily attached a pig kidney to a deceased human body and watched it begin to function.

A New York Hospital surgical team examines a pig kidney attached to the body of a deceased recipient for any signs of rejection, September 2021. (Joe Carrotta / NYU Langone Health via AP)

The Maryland transplant takes their experience to the next level, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led this work at NYU Langone Health.

It’s a truly remarkable breakthrough, ”he said in a statement. “As a heart transplant recipient, myself with genetic heart disease, I am delighted with this news and the hope it gives to my family and other patients who will eventually be saved by this. breakthrough.

The operation last Friday lasted seven hours at a hospital in Baltimore. Dr Bartley Griffith, who performed the operation, said the patients suffered from heart failure and an irregular heartbeat made him ineligible for a human heart transplant or a heart pump.

Griffith had transplanted pig hearts into around 50 baboons in five years, before offering Bennett the option.

I was learning a lot every day from this gentleman, Griffith said. And so far we were happy with our decision to go ahead. And so is it: big smile on his face today.

In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Dr. Bartley Griffith takes a selfie with patient David Bennett in Baltimore in January 2022. In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig’s heart to Bennett in a last-ditch effort to save his life and the hospital said on Monday January 10, 2022 that he was doing well three days after the highly surgery. (Dr Bartley Griffith / University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

Pork heart valves have also been used successfully for decades in humans, and Bennett’s son said his father received one about a decade ago.

As for the heart transplant, he realizes the magnitude of what has been done and he really realizes the importance of it, said David Bennett Jr. He couldn’t live, or it could last a day, or it could last a few days. I mean, were in the unknown at this point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-world-first-us-surgeons-successfully-transplant-a-pig-heart-into-human-patient/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos