UK retailer warns of selling risk as cost of living soars in 2022 | retail





UK retailers say high-street sales are at risk of contracting in 2022 after a booming Christmas deal and a year in which consumer spending recovers due to soaring cost of living.

The British Retail Consortium has warned of risks to the UK economy as a whole, saying 2022 will see significant headwinds for the industry due to high inflation, higher energy rates and planned tax hikes.

In a joint report with accounting firm KPMG, the BRC said the soaring cost of living would undermine households’ spending power and likely weigh on retail sales after a strong festive season and a year-long recovery base. The global epidemic of COVID-19 infectious disease.

According to the latest snapshot, total retail sales during the major months of December were up 2.1% from a year ago and 4.6% from 2019, before the pandemic.

As the UK economy recovered from repeated lockdowns, total sales grew 9.9% compared to 2020 and 6.6% compared to 2019, reflecting stronger performance for the full year.

However, the retailer’s president said the emergence of Omicron and increased pressure on household budgets could hurt sales in early 2022.

BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said: Retail will face serious headwinds in 2022. That’s because consumer spending is restrained by rising inflation, higher energy rates and higher national insurance in April.

Addressing challenges ranging from workforce shortages to rising transportation and logistics costs while surviving storms requires continued agility and resilience.

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from his MP to act on the crisis. Household utility rates are expected to rise sharply starting in April, when energy regulator Ofgem lifts consumer price caps after skyrocketing wholesale gas and electricity costs. Energy industry bosses said prices could rise by more than 50% or about 700% per year in a national crisis. The increase is expected in the month when the government plans to raise the national insurance rate by 1.25 percentage points.

Clothing and jewelry sales continued to dominate Christmas gift purchases, while spending on food and beverages remained robust despite concerns over Omicron’s impact, reports from BRC and KPMG show. Industry leaders say concerns over supply chain issues appear to have been overcome as retailers do everything they can.

Dickinson said many people chose to shop online in December over going to nearby downtown and shopping centers. Loungewear sales rose as office workers returned to telecommuting and spending on suits cut as Christmas parties were canceled.

Separate figures from Barclaycard show that consumer card spending increased 12.2% in December compared to the same period in 2019, driven by supermarket purchases as consumers stock up on festive food and beverages.

However, spending on entertainment and leisure plummeted as festive gatherings were canceled and more people chose to isolate or stay at home.

Restaurant spending fell 14.1% in December compared to the same month in 2019 and down 3.5% in November, according to Barclaycard, the UK’s largest credit card provider, which processes nearly half of all card transactions. Bar, pub and club spending increased 21.2% in December, down from a 35% increase in November compared to the same month in 2019.

Barclaycard said 43% of 2,000 people surveyed on behalf of credit card providers expected high inflation to affect their household budgets. The broader economic situation is encouraging consumers to be more cautious about discretionary spending, he said.

