Omicron urges more downtown businesses to rethink their return-to-office plans





Employees of the American bank were to begin a mandatory return to their offices on Monday.

Instead, the bank pushed back the deadline, sending an email to employees, including more than 4,900 in downtown offices, that plans had changed.

“Due to the Omicron variant and the dramatic increase in COVID 19 cases around the world, we have decided to put our extensive return to office plans on hold for January,” the email read.

The new hybrid work model has also been postponed for employees at the Deluxe company, who planned to return to their new downtown headquarters last week.

And Ameriprise, which had demanded a few office days starting in the fall, relaxed that position for its 4,800 downtown employees.

Ameriprise spokeswoman Alison Mueller said Thursday: “We are allowing people to work from home to start the year.”

The highly contagious variant of the omicron has caused new restrictions such as mask warrants in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Before the Christmas holidays, more workers were slowly returning to offices, with about 35% to 40% of the volume seen before the pandemic, according to advice from downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul. Now downtown boosters fear a reversal could starve the fragile economic recovery of restaurants, gyms and skyway stores.

But with the highly contagious omicron variant now accounting for 70% of all new COVID-19 infections, the postponements are “probably not much of a surprise,” Securian spokesman Jeff Bakken said in an email.

The benefits giant was supposed to allow its 3,000 workers in downtown St. Paul to launch a hybrid work plan on February 1. Now he hopes the employees can return home in March.

“Omicron is definitely disrupting some of the January / February plans for office workers,” said Joe Spencer, president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “Many of our employers, including Ecolab, have simply let their employees know that they will be given 30 days’ notice before they have to return to the office.”

Target, the largest employer in downtown Minneapolis, also left an office return date open. Earlier in the pandemic, officials were hoping for a return in June. But in August, Target announced that it would not adopt a firm return date for its 8,500 employees, but would gradually return using a permanent hybrid work model.

Deluxe, which opened its headquarters in downtown Minneapolis in November, will monitor the data and develop a new plan, spokesman Cameron Potts said.

“The office is open to employees who wish to enter it, but we are giving employees the option of continuing to work from home until the current outbreak subsides,” he said of the company. , which went from one control to another. printing company to another that provides services to small businesses.

Ditto with US Bank, which will limit meetings and travel for the rest of the month, she said in a statement. “We expect that we will have to fluctuate like this for a while.”

Just before Christmas, Wells Fargo, which is Minneapolis’ third largest employer with 7,000 workers (before the pandemic), and Perkins & Will, an architectural firm with offices in the IDS Tower, both announced return delays. at work due to rising concerns about the omicron variant.

Minneapolis-based Graco, which makes industrial sprayers and pumps, has no plans to change its “no remote, no hybrid” work policy, officials confirmed Thursday.

Graco called on all workers to return to the office in July, believing that if factory workers were to be on site, everyone should be, officials said.

