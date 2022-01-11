As Brexit controls tighten, the number of EU nationals being denied entry to the UK has risen sharply, with Romanians accounting for half of those stopped at the border.





Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM

Since the UK left the European Union (EU), 12,515 EU citizens have stayed at the UK border, up from 1,150 in the same period last year.

The number of EU nationals barred from entering the UK has risen by a third, new data shared with City AM this morning.

The number of Europeans stopped at the border increased from 3,955 in the previous quarter to 5,266 in the third quarter of last year as the Interior Department tightened controls, city law firm Bates Wells said.

Romanians made up the absolute majority of EU citizens (56% of the total), followed by Bulgarians (10%) and Polish citizens (7%).

The UK Interior Ministry is gradually tightening border controls from 1 January 2021. Since the UK left the EU, 12,515 EU citizens have stayed at the UK border, compared to 1,150 in the same period last year.

A suspension may occur, for example, if border officials have reason to believe that an EU national has entered the UK for work and does not hold the relevant immigration status.

‘Profiling’

According to Bates Wells partner Chetal Patel, these figures suggest that EU nationals from Eastern European countries may be more scrutinized by border officials when trying to enter the UK than other EU nationals.

From the point of view of the law, all EU citizens should be treated equally. The fact that Romanians and other Eastern European nationals continue to be disproportionately affected indicates that some profiling may be taking place,” she added.

The sharp rise in the number of EU citizens being suspended suggests that the Ministry of Interior is taking a tougher approach and asking more questions than usual.”

cetal patel

Being asked harsh questions can be a painful experience. Many of those who have been suspended have likely tried to visit the UK for legitimate reasons, such as visiting friends and family. These latest figures do not help the UK’s international reputation.

EU nationals suspended at British borders

Source: City Law Firm Bates Wells

