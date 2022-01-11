In talks on Ukraine, US and Russia standoff over NATO enlargement





GENEVA The United States and Russia emerged from seven hours of urgent negotiations on Monday and took seemingly irreconcilable positions on the future of the NATO alliance and the deployment of troops and weapons in Europe from the Is, now tensions high amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A. Ryabkov, Russia’s chief negotiator, insisted after the meeting that it was absolutely mandatory that Ukraine never, ever, ever become a member of NATO.

Her American counterpart, Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, reiterated that the United States could never make such a commitment because we will not allow anyone to slam NATO’s open door policy closed, and she said the United States and its allies would not stand idly by. if Russia seeks to change international borders by force.

The stalemate left the fate of Ukraine, which was not invited to bilateral talks, uncertain as Russia’s military intentions were far from resolved following hastily scheduled meetings between Ms. Sherman and M. Ryabkov Sunday evening and Monday.

Yet as Russia massed around 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, Ryabkov told reporters that we had no intention of invading Ukraine. And both sides have offered positive feedback.

Ms Sherman, speaking to reporters by phone after Monday’s meeting, said she saw some areas where the two countries could make progress, and Mr Ryabkov described the discussions as very professional, deep, concrete and their tone made more optimistic.

Talks will continue on Wednesday in Brussels, when Russian officials meet with NATO allies, and on Thursday in Vienna, at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which includes both Russia and Ukraine as well as the United States. Ryabkov said the outcome of those talks would determine whether or not Russia was willing to continue diplomacy.

And he warned that if the West did not accept Russia’s demands to reduce NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe, it would face unspecified consequences that would endanger the security of the United States. entire continent of Europe.

Ryabkov’s ambivalent message, alternating between cautiously conciliatory and vaguely threatening, corresponded to new assessments of Russia’s timetable for possible intervention in Ukraine, with US officials remaining deeply concerned about a possible invasion.

But Russian forces in Ukraine have not grown in recent weeks as much as intelligence officials predicted weeks ago, US officials told The New York Times, reporting that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin did He still might not have decided whether to proceed with an attack or consider something less conventional than dumping troops across the border.

U.S. officials say they’re preparing for everything from a full-scale invasion, to partial incursions, to cyber attacks meant to cripple the country.

He tried to maintain a flexible position that would allow Putin to decide in either case, Kadri Liik, Russia specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, said of Ryabkov’s approach. It will be up to Putin to decide whether or not to continue these talks under the conditions that the United States makes available.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea and fomented a separatist war in the east of the country after the pro-Western revolution in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in 2014. The war in eastern Ukraine continues to grow. simmer, having killed more than 13,000 Ukrainians on both sides. .

Understanding Russia’s Relationship with the West

The tension between the regions is increasing and Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly willing to take geopolitical risks and assert his demands.

Over the past year, Mr Putin has increasingly portrayed Western support for Ukraine as an existential threat, claiming that the neighboring country, formerly a Soviet republic, was becoming an anti-Russia that l ‘West could use it to attack or weaken its country.

But Russia’s goals go far beyond Ukraine’s future, a position it put forward in an extraordinary set of demands to the West last month that sought to bring back the military presence of Ukraine. NATO at 1990’s levels. He also called for assurances that NATO would not expand eastward or retain forces or weapons in the former Soviet states that have since joined NATO. .

On Monday, US officials said they saw openings to deepen the conversation with Russia, such as the relaunch of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the United States abandoned in 2019, after years of accuse Russia of violating its terms. The treaty prohibited the deployment of missiles capable of launching a nuclear strike with almost no warning.

In Monday’s talks, the US side included some ideas regarding restrictions on where the US and Russia could locate their missiles.

Right now, the United States does not have intermediate-range missiles in Europe, so it would be easy to agree to ban them again, experts say. But for decades it has retained a range of tactical nuclear weapons in Belgium, Italy, Germany and Turkey, and Russia could also call for their ban.

Ms Sherman, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations and has often been given some of the most difficult negotiations in the United States, said she had made it clear that Washington was willing to discuss ways to set limits on the size and scope of military exercises and to improve the transparency of these exercises.

It would be one way of trying to move Russian forces away from Ukraine’s borders.

The United States has engaged in a meaningful reciprocal dialogue with Russia, Ms. Sherman told reporters on Monday, underscoring the Biden administration’s strategy to maintain diplomatic engagement with Russia in order to avoid war. We must give diplomacy and dialogue the time and space to move forward on such complex issues.

Understanding the escalating tensions over Ukraine Map 1 of 5

Disturbing warnings. Russia called the strike a destabilizing act that violated the ceasefire agreement, raising fears of further intervention in Ukraine that could drag the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict.

The position of the Kremlins. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has increasingly described NATO’s eastward expansion as an existential threat to his country, said the military build-up in Moscow was a response to deepening Ukraine’s partnership with the alliance.

Even without any American concessions, Monday’s talks were already a sort of victory for the Kremlin, as they brought the issue of NATO expansion, which has long irritated Mr. Putin, to the fore of the issues facing him. confronted policymakers in Washington.

Ms Liik, the analyst, said the seriousness with which the United States appeared to prepare for Monday’s talks by sending a large delegation including officials from the Department of Defense, State Department and National Security Council, which coordinates policy at the White House. an important signal in Moscow.

We felt that the US side took the Russian proposals very seriously and studied them in depth, Ryabkov said. Now things are called by their names, and that in itself has a healing effect on our relationship with the West.

Ryabkov said Russia would make a decision on whether or not to continue diplomacy after this week’s meetings, warning that the risks of a possible escalation of the confrontation cannot be underestimated.

But Ryabkov was vague as to the exact consequences if the United States refused Russia’s demands. He has repeatedly reiterated that Russia does not intend to attack Ukraine and that there is no reason to fear an escalating scenario in this regard.

But he also said that the increase in the West’s military activities in Ukraine and the Black Sea region had caused Russia to change its military position in the region, and that it was concerned about the deliberate provocations of the West. Ukraine.

Western officials have said they believe Russia could fabricate a provocation as a pretext for an invasion.

Describing the consequences of what would happen if diplomacy fails, Ryabkov reiterated to Putin that the West will face a military-technical response from Russia. He said Russia would not make public what that response would look like, as it would lead to new threats of sanctions, but he indicated that it could involve further deployments of certain weapons systems.

Ms Sherman, cautious after a long fighting career with Russian officials, was asked after the meeting if she had a realistic hope for a diplomatic solution.

It is very difficult for diplomats to do the job that we are doing if you have no hope, she said. So of course I have hope.

She paused briefly. But what matters most to me are the results.

