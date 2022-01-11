UK Health Authorities Withdraw US Corona 19 Quarantine Comparison | covid





Health authorities said the US’s recommended self-isolation period for COVID-19 is shorter than that of the UK, while the prime minister is considering shortening it to five days.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has previously stated that quarantine periods are virtually identical in both countries. In the UK, the recommended minimum of 6 days is counted from the onset of symptoms, whereas in the US, the 5-day quarantine starts from the day you test positive and can be several days after first symptoms appear.

However, the UKHSA has updated their blog post and now states: In the UK, self-isolation for at least 6 days is recommended from the time you develop symptoms or test positive, whichever comes first.

Continued: In the United States, there is a recommendation to isolate at the same point for at least 5 days.

The blog post concludes: We believe that allowing people to leave self-isolation after two negative lateral flow tests on days 6 and 7 is currently the optimal approach. This helps people who are less likely to get infected return to work and resume other activities, but it continues to protect more people from infection.

The UKHSA said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health officials made the change after explaining that the self-isolation period started when symptoms first appeared.

The CDC reduced the recommended quarantine period to five days in December. Boris Johnson faces calls from MPs and business bosses to follow suit in the UK to alleviate staffing absences across the economy and public services.

On Monday, the prime minister said he would act according to science, potentially reducing the period to five days.

As long as a person in quarantine has a negative lateral flow test result, the period has already been shortened from 10 days to 7 days, an official Johnsons spokesperson said if it could go further, it would do so.

UKHSA is leading work on this issue with the Cabinet-based government Covid task force.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: Updated blog on January 4th following the CDC’s clarification on quarantine guidelines.

Education Minister Nadim Zahawi said on Sunday that reducing the quarantine period to five days would help because of the pressure on the UK workforce.

