



Senior US and Russian officials held crucial talks on Monday with tensions mounting over Ukraine and security demands from Moscow, but there was little hope of a diplomatic breakthrough.

The high-stakes negotiations come amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, Ukraine, and with Moscow demanding far-reaching concessions from Washington and its NATO allies.

Monday’s talks in Geneva kick off a week of diplomacy between Russia and the West after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, dragging the United States into a Cold War-style stalemate.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov opened their meeting at the US Mission in Geneva at 8:55 am (07:55 GMT).

A convoy of black vehicles with Russian diplomatic plates had arrived shortly before and were driven through the large iron gates under a fluttering American flag.

The two diplomats had already met informally in the Swiss city on Sunday evening, Ryabkov then told Russian news agencies that the first meeting had been “difficult”.

State-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Ryabkov on Monday as saying he feared Washington might not take seriously Moscow’s demand to end NATO’s eastward expansion.

Highlighting a 2008 NATO pledge to consider Ukraine and others joining, Ryabkov said: “Are they ready to give legal guarantees that this country, as well as other countries… will not join NATO?

“I have a rather pessimistic forecast in this regard.”

Sherman said on Twitter that talks were underway but there would be little progress without others at the table.

“The United States will listen to Russia’s concerns and share ours, but we have been clear that we will not discuss European security without our allies and partners,” she said.

In Sunday’s talks, Sherman stressed “the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances,” the State Department said.

“Soviet Union 2.0”

In the muddy front-line trenches in Ukraine, where Kiev’s forces have been fighting pro-Russian fighters since 2014, there was little hope of diplomacy.

“I doubt anything will change,” Mykhailo, a 29-year-old soldier, said as he walked through trenches in the town of Avdiivka, just north of the breakaway stronghold town of Donetsk.

“The guarantees of not joining NATO will never end,” Russian President Vladimir Putin Mykhailo said, adding: “He wants to make the Soviet Union in version 2.0.”

The two sides drew firm lines, with Washington warning that Moscow would face serious diplomatic and economic consequences from an invasion of Ukraine, and Russia demanding new far-reaching security agreements with the West.

After Monday’s talks, a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will take place in Brussels on Wednesday, then the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will meet in Vienna on Thursday with the question of Ukraine. who should dominate.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Sunday that Russia had to choose between dialogue and confrontation, warning on CNN that there would be “massive consequences for Russia if it renewed its aggression against Ukraine”.

Blinken warned that any successful outcome of the talks would depend in part on Russia’s willingness to withdraw from its aggressive stance, which he compared to “an escalating atmosphere with a gun pointed at Ukraine’s head.” .

Any direct military action by the United States or NATO to defend Ukraine is extremely unlikely.

But Western officials have warned that Moscow would face significant economic and financial consequences in the event of an invasion, and could see NATO strengthen its presence and capabilities near Russia’s borders.

“High costs” of the invasion

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the alliance would warn Russia of the “high costs” of an invasion.

He said he did not expect this week’s talks “to solve all the problems” but wanted to start a diplomatic process.

“We are aiming for an agreement on a way forward, a process, a series of meetings,” Stoltenberg said ahead of talks with the Ukrainian deputy prime minister in Brussels.

The measures envisaged against Russia include sanctions against Putin’s inner circle, the cancellation of the controversial Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany or, in the most drastic scenario, the severing of Russia’s ties to the banking system. global.

Moscow insists it was deceived after the Cold War and understood that NATO would not expand east.

Instead, the US-led alliance hosted most of the former Warsaw Pact countries and the three Baltic nations that were under Soviet rule.

Russia has been putting intense pressure on Ukraine since 2014 after a revolution toppled a government that sided with the Kremlin against rapprochement with Europe.

Russia has seized the Crimean Peninsula and is supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine in which more than 13,000 people have died.

“The Cold War is over, and so are the spheres of influence,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted ahead of Monday’s talks.

“Putin’s demands are illegitimate and harmful to international peace and security.

