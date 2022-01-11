TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, BA: 40 countries that have banned or restricted UK travellers





Countries around the world have imposed strict travel restrictions during the UK holiday season to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As Essex Live reported, cases surged in the UK after the emergence of the Omicron strain, which tested positive for more than 1.2 million people in the seven days leading up to January 8.

Each country has its own rules for UK travelers, and many vacation hotspots have decided to close their borders in response to a surge in cases.

Other destinations are still open to British jet setters, but people will need to present proof of immunization or a recent negative PCR test.

A total of 40 countries currently have bans or strict restrictions on British tourists, summarized below.

France, 40 countries that have imposed travel restrictions over the UK holiday season

France has closed its borders to British tourists.

This is independent of vaccination status. And only travelers with unavoidable reasons, such as work, can go to that country.

Netherlands

People traveling from the UK to the Netherlands are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, but after 5 days they can be tested and released.

Australia

Australia is currently closed to all tourists, travelers must be approved for an exception. Exceptions include Australian citizens or permanent residents.

cook islands

Cook Islands borders are closed to everyone unless an exemption (in writing) is provided by the Cook Islands Department of Foreign Affairs.

Nauru

Regular flights to Nauru now run every other Friday, Brisbane-Nauru-Brisbane.

Anyone arriving in Nauru will be required to spend up to 14 days in Nauru’s government transition quarters.

Papua New Guinea

Commercial options to and from Papua New Guinea are still very limited.

No one may enter Papua New Guinea unless they obtain a written waiver from the National Epidemic Control Officer or his/her representative and have evidence that a PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to boarding at the first port is negative.

New Zealand

New Zealand borders are currently closed to almost all arrivals.

Only travelers with a ‘important travel purpose’ can enter the country.

Pitcairn Island

Pitcairn Island has closed its borders except for residents and temporary residents traveling for work.

Tonga

The Tongan border is barred from entry of all foreigners except as authorized by the relevant Tongan government authorities.

Chile

Travelers to Chile require a certificate of immunization approved by the Chilean authorities prior to travel, which may take up to 30 days.

Mexico

It is mandatory to register on the Mexico Vuela Seguro platform before boarding a flight to Mexico and present the QR code upon arrival at the airport.

However, unvaccinated tourists are not permitted to enter Mexico from the United States.

Falkland Islands

British tourists are prohibited from entering the country.

surname

Border closures prevent people from entering and leaving the country, limiting those who want to leave.

butane

The border of Bhutan is currently closed to foreigners.

Brunei

Entry into Brunei is strictly restricted. Land and sea borders are currently closed. British tourists will need permission from the Prime Minister’s Office to visit.

Japan

Foreigners (including British nationals) without a status of residence are not permitted to enter Japan, except in exceptional cases.

Laos

Visas are not issued to people traveling from countries with cases of COVID-19, including the UK. However, special permits may be obtained for essential reasons.

Macau

All travelers arriving in Macau who are not residents of Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Mainland China will be denied entry, except in special circumstances.

Mongolia

British nationals who do not currently have a long-stay visa, residence permit or business visa for Mongolia cannot enter Mongolia.

Myanmar

Applications for new tourist visas are currently suspended

Taiwan

Taiwanese authorities have announced a temporary ban on foreigners from entering Taiwan.

Turkmenistan

All scheduled international commercial flights to and from Turkmenistan have been suspended.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended visa waivers, visa issuance and entry into Vietnam for all foreigners.

China

Restrictions on flights from countries and third-party countries that have banned all direct flights remain.

Hong Kong

Travelers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport from the UK are subject to mandatory quarantine at the quarantine station for the first four days of a 21-day quarantine period, subject to daily screening and monitoring.

Travelers will then be subjected to a 17-day forced quarantine at a designated quarantine hotel, where they will be further screened and self-monitored for 7 days.

Indonesia

International passengers departing from or transiting through the UK in the past 14 days are not permitted to enter Indonesia.

Iran

Travelers must present a medical certificate or quarantine for 14 days.

Malaysia

With a few exceptions, most British nationals are barred from entering Malaysia. We have stopped selling buses and tickets to Singapore, the only travel route.

Singapore

Twenty-four countries have frozen ticket sales for a non-quarantine “Travel Lane” system that has allowed entry to vaccinated people.

Korea

Most quarantine waivers have now been suspended to control the spread of omicron mutations regardless of nationality or immunization status.

If you arrive in Korea without a valid quarantine waiver, you must be quarantined for 10 days.

Thailand

Foreign visitors are required to quarantine for 14 days unless staying in Phuket.

Benin

Benin only allows entry for “extreme necessity”.

Eritrea

Some flights are allowed but extremely limited to “all overland borders have been closed and will not reopen in the near future”

Egypt

Egyptian authorities have advised that everyone entering Egypt must undergo health measures.

Passengers from all countries are required to fill out a paper health declaration form (issued by the airline or upon arrival).

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate must be issued by an accredited testing institution in the issuing country and linked with a QR code.

Vaccinated passengers must receive a full course of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) at least 14 days prior to arrival in Egypt.

Gabon

You must obtain government approval prior to travel.

Morocco

The UK was one of the first countries to ban British tourists, and on December 24, the ban on British tourists was changed.

Niger

Tourists will be tested upon arrival and must self-isolate until results are available.

Israel

On December 27, 2021, the Israeli government barred foreign nationals from entering the country until further notice, except for those who have been approved by the Exceptions Committee.

catarrh

UK travelers are required to complete their immunizations and quarantine at their hotel for two days.

Kuwait

Kuwait only allows fully vaccinated travelers to enter. That is, it cannot have been more than 9 months since the second dose of the vaccine had been given without the third dose.

They only accept UK letter versions of COVID-19 recovery and immunization records. They will not accept digital evidence.

