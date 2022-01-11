Russia continues to make demands that the US will never accept from Ukraine





Russia continues to demand that Ukraine and Georgia never be allowed to join NATO. NATO and the United States have made it clear that this is a failure. Diplomats gathered in Europe this week to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Loading Something is loading.

While threatening Ukraine with the prospect of an invasion, Russia continues to demand that the United States and NATO never accept as diplomats meet in Europe to deal with the crisis.

Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine and Georgia should never be allowed to join NATO, a proposal that the United States and the alliance have consistently and firmly rejected as a non-starter.

Following talks between a US and Russian delegation in Geneva on Monday aimed at preventing an invasion of Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow wanted “strong and legally binding guarantees” that Neither country would ever become a NATO member, NPR reported.

“We are tired of vague words, half-promises or vague interpretations of what happened in the closed-door negotiations. We don’t trust the other side,” Ryabkov said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, head of the US delegation, told reporters in a separate briefing that NATO “will not allow anyone to shut down NATO’s open door policy, which has always been been at the heart of the NATO alliance “.

Sherman’s comments echoed what has been said repeatedly by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“We will not compromise on basic principles, including the right of each nation to decide its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wishes to be a part of,” Stoltenberg told reporters on Friday.

The United States and NATO have warned Russia of serious economic consequences if it invades Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no plans to invade, despite the temperature rising in the region as it rallies tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border.

“There is no plan or intention to attack Ukraine,” Ryabkov said on Monday, NPR reported, adding that there is “no reason to fear some sort of escalation scenario.”

Meanwhile, Sherman challenged Russia to “return the troops to barracks or tell us what exercises are underway and what their goal is.”

Ukraine and Georgia are two former Soviet republics that have faced Russian invasions for the past 15 years.

Russia invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and has supported separatists in a war against Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region since this year. Since then, Russia has continued to take an aggressive stance towards Ukraine. Experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Ukraine “an unfinished business”.

In 2008, Russian forces invaded Georgia in a short-lived but profoundly formative war. An EU investigation in 2009 found that Georgia’s attacks on separatists in South Ossetia sparked the conflict, but blamed both sides for the five-day war and said “Russian military action went well beyond the reasonable limits of the defense “. And in early 2021, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had committed human rights violations during the war, including the murder of Georgian civilians.

Russian troops continue to occupy around 20% of internationally recognized Georgian territory (South Ossetia and Abkhazia) and have continued to quietly seize more territory.

Ukraine and Georgia have expressed interest in joining NATO, and the alliance maintains strong partnerships with both. Putin finds this unacceptable and has repeatedly warned against allowing either country to join NATO.

Putin blamed the United States and its allies for the tensions over Ukraine and Georgia, although it was his aggressive actions in the region that brought the two countries closer to NATO and the West in general.

Diplomatic talks on Ukraine are expected to continue in Europe during the week. NATO members and Russian envoys are set to meet in Brussels on Wednesday, followed by a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna on Thursday. No major progress was made at Monday’s meeting and the situation remains tense.

“Today was a discussion, a better understanding of each other and their priorities,” Sherman said, according to The New York Times. “It was not what we would call a negotiation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-continues-to-make-demands-the-us-will-never-agree-to-on-ukraine-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos