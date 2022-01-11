Brexit deadlock: UK and EU agree to deal on Northern Ireland?





Talks between the UK government and the European Union will resume this week on how to settle a longstanding dispute over the Northern Ireland trade deal that has worsened relations in the first year after Brexit.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will attempt to break the Gordian knot left by his predecessor Sir David Frost, who resigned late last year as London began to retreat from its most stringent demands.

Truss was a warmer voice than Frost in initial contact and promised EU Brexit Commissioner Maros Sefcovic Thursday night at her sympathetic home in Chevening, Kent, to “construct a proposal” to break the deadlock. .

However, officials from both sides admit that they are still far from the realities of how to manage the new trade frontier in the Irish Sea. The Financial Times looks at the trading outlook.

Britain’s position

Like its predecessor, Truss argues that the Brexit deal the UK agreed to for Northern Ireland in 2019 is “unsustainable” and requires a radical overhaul.

The Northern Ireland Protocol left the EU single market as a single market for goods to avoid bringing back trade borders to the island of Ireland, but this made trade borders necessary in the Irish Sea.

The UK government says these trade borders are unnecessarily segmenting the UK’s internal markets and hurt British traders who face a high level of bureaucracy sending goods from the UK mainland to Northern Ireland.

In a newspaper article published over the weekend, Truss wrote that the UK “wants to have no checks or papers on the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland”.

London also wants the European Commission to change a section of the protocol in Brussels that requires all UK government subsidy decisions that could affect local commodity markets.

The UK also wants to eliminate the requirement for Northern Irish companies to notify the EU when goods leave the EU single market. This is required under EU law.

Finally, the UK seeks to eliminate the European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, as the “final arbiter” of future disputes over the Protocol. Instead, London wants an arbitration mechanism, and the ECJ only adjudicates on EU legal matters.

If Brussels does not resolve these issues, Truss said it has the right to invoke the Protocol’s Article 16 protections and will temporarily suspend part of the transaction while a solution is found.

She is under pressure from Northern Ireland’s Conservative MPs and union politicians not to compromise with Brussels.

EU entry

EU officials welcomed Truss’ warm voice, but warned that this would not be enough to secure a breakthrough. “We are not going to spend the night in a country house,” said an official who attended the meeting.

Truss’ decision to explain his needs in a newspaper article upset EU countries. With patience for the waning national capital the UK wants to focus on the EU’s ambitious green agenda and recovery from COVID-19.

“The government’s habit of talking to Brussels through a national press show with Truss. . . Not much has changed,” said one diplomat.

As for the substance of Britain’s check-reduction demand, Brussels argues that there are limits to how far it can go. If Northern Ireland is to maintain a single commodity market, the EU will need some oversight.

“If something comes out of the EU single market . . . There has to be an overview,” Sefcovic said before Christmas.

The Commission has suspended legal action against the UK for failing to implement parts of the protocol while negotiations continue. The EU has also unilaterally introduced legal changes to ensure that the protocol does not interfere with the supply of pharmaceuticals, and last October it proposed several measures that it claimed could cut customs inspections by “50%” and cut agricultural inspections by “80%.” .

However, the UK government disputes the assessment and says the EU proposal falls far short of what is needed to make the protocol work.

Sefkovic has avoided setting a deadline for negotiations, but the EU wants a comprehensive deal as soon as possible before the campaign kicks off in Northern Ireland in March.

Northern Ireland’s position

EU-UK talks resumed as the political situation in Northern Ireland worsened ahead of elections for a regional power-sharing government on 5 May, considered a referendum on the protocol.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which supports Northern Ireland’s position within the UK, is struggling to maintain the leadership of a delegated local government, and unless London quickly secures a deal to remove the Irish Sea border, the minister threatened to fire him.

DUP, who previously felt deceived by the Westminster government, seeks to maintain pressure on the Truss amid fears that the UK government could reach a deal that falls short of its demands.

Meanwhile, Dublin has urged London and Brussels to ensure that protocol talks are not delayed until February, while the business community in Northern Ireland is calling on the EU and the UK to question political differences and to be flexible in the interests of Northern Ireland.

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said the business community “has no illusions” about the challenges negotiators will face in the coming months.

“This will be the last and best opportunity to reach an agreement between the EU and the UK that will allow Northern Ireland businesses to remain competitive and afford options and affordability for their households,” he said.

next?

There are three paths open to the truss, all of which are difficult to navigate.

She has made it clear that if Article 16 is invoked, EU member states will retaliate quickly, including the possibility of a halt to a trade cooperation agreement allowing free trade in tariffs and quotas between the UK and its largest market.

A clear statement of the UK government’s intentions towards #NorthernIreland in @trussliz ahead of further negotiations with the EU. Welcome.https://t.co/clcCwoArwR

— Conservative Coalition Research Unit (@ConservativeURU) January 8, 2022

If Truss accepts some commodity checks and the ECJ’s ultimate oversight, the Commission could allow more leeway for the UK to investigate the deal on its behalf.

But if she accepts this, Truss risks a headwind in a caucus of over 80 Brexter Conservative MPs who tweeted support for her tough opening strategy with a “clear” statement of intent on Sunday.

Otherwise, in the face of such an ominous choice, she could simply decide to keep talking and pull the tension out of the present.

