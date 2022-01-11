US surgeons successfully implant genetically engineered pig heart in humans





American surgeons have successfully implanted a genetically modified pig heart in a 57-year-old man, a medical first that could one day help solve the chronic shortage of organ donation.

The “historic” procedure took place on Friday, the University of Maryland School of Medicine said in a statement on Monday. Although the patient’s prognosis is far from certain, it represents an important step in animal-to-human transplantation.

The patient, David Bennett, had been found ineligible for a human transplant – a decision that is often made when the recipient has very poor underlying health.

He is now recovering and is being carefully monitored to determine the performance of the new organ.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a hit in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” the Maryland resident said a day before the operation.

Bennett, who has spent the last few months bedridden on a cardiopulmonary bypass machine, added: “I can’t wait to get out of bed after I have recovered.”

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency clearance for the surgery on New Year’s Eve, as a last-ditch effort for a patient who was unfit for a conventional transplant.

“This is a revolutionary surgery that brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis,” said Bartley Griffith, who has had the pig’s heart surgically transplanted.

“We are proceeding with caution, but we are also optimistic that this world’s first surgery will provide an important new option for patients in the future.”

Muhammad Mohiuddin, who co-founded the university’s heart xenotransplantation program, added that the surgery was the culmination of years of research, involving pig-to-baboon transplants, with survival times exceeding nine months.

“The successful procedure has provided valuable information to help the medical community improve this potentially life-saving method in future patients,” he said.

10 unique genetic modifications

Bennett’s donor pig was from a herd that had undergone genetic modification procedures.

Three genes that would have led to rejection of pig organs by humans have been “knocked out”, as has one gene that is said to have led to excessive growth of pig heart tissue.

Six human genes responsible for human acceptance have been inserted into the genome, for a total of 10 unique genetic modifications.

The assembly was carried out by Virginia-based biotech company Revvicor, which also supplied the pork used in a revolutionary kidney transplant to a brain-dead patient in New York City in October.

But while this surgery was purely a proof of concept experiment and the kidney was connected outside of the patient’s body, the new surgery is meant to save a person’s life.

The donated organ was stored in an organ preservation machine before surgery, and the team also used an investigational new drug made by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals along with conventional anti-rejection drugs to suppress the immune system.

About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one, according to official figures.

To meet demand, doctors have long been interested in what is called xenotransplantation, or organ donation between species, with experiences dating back to the 17th century.

Early research focused on organ harvesting from primates – for example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn baby known as “Baby Fae” in 1984, but she only survived. 20 days.

Today, pig heart valves are widely used in humans, and pig skin is grafted onto human burns.

Pigs are ideal donors due to their size, rapid growth and large litters, and the fact that they are already raised as a food source.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220111-us-surgeons-successfully-implant-genetically-altered-pig-heart-in-human The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos