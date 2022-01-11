Markets of the day: stocks slow start, UK homebuilders run into cladding bill issues.





UK homebuilders fell, with all four companies leading the decline in the FTSE 100 index down around 3% during the session as the government changed its coordination on cladding repairs and developers were forced to bear the cost of the repairs. 4 billion. In addition to blue-chip Persimmon (PSN), Berkley (BKG), Barratt Developments (BDEV) and Taylor Wimpey (TW), Bellway (BWY), Countryside (CSP), Vistry (VTY), Redrow (RDW) and Crest Nicholson (CRST) also fell. . Developers may have horrendous shocks, but at the same time too much demand, insufficient supply (which they tightly control), ultra-low rates and a Help to Buy scheme.

Level Ups Minister Michael Gove is calling on all homebuilders with a profit of 10m or more to repair unsafe cladding for buildings between 11m and 18m by March 3 and perform improvements to the buildings they own. You have been asked to come up with a fully-funded action plan by the end of the month. previously developed.

The government has not yet decided which companies should contribute to the fund, but Gove said it wants new deals with the industry to ensure its promises to date. The scandal that followed a review of building standards after the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire has forced thousands of homeowners to pay huge sums of money to make improvements to ensure the basic safety of their properties.

Avacta Brings Covid Tests

Shares of Avacta (AVCT) fell nearly 30% this morning after the diagnostics company stopped selling one of its Covid tests.

Laboratory analyzes have shown that the Avactas AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test is less sensitive to microns than previous strains of coronavirus. Although this test is effective at identifying the high viral load of Omicron, the group said it appears to be less good at detecting the low viral load compared to the previous variant.

As a result, Avacta stopped selling while replacing the antibody included in the product. The company has been unable to sell lateral flow tests in the UK from October 2021 after the new regulations were introduced.

Shares in Abingdon Health (ABDX) also fell by 20% due to the sell-off. Abingdon Health, which manufactures lateral flow tests, says it will work with Avacta to accelerate the antibody replacement process. It was also noted that other lateral flow tests already on the market could be similarly affected by Omicron deformation.

TT Electronics Buys Ferranti Arms for 9m

Electronic component manufacturer TT Electronics (TTG) buys Ferranti Technologies Power and Control arm from Elbit Systems for 9m.

Oldham-based Ferranti P&C manufactures power and control components for aerospace and defense companies.

TT Electronics said one of the main advantages of the deal is access to Ferrantis’ highly skilled workforce. It will also improve profitability, generating returns that outpace the group’s cost of capital from the first year. By Year 3, TT expects to create approximately 400,000 cost synergies.

The transaction for fiscal 2021 is consistent with updates provided at the end of November, and the company says it will generate approximately 10% revenue growth and an adjusted operating profit of approximately 35 million.

A consensus earnings forecast of around 18p per share for the current year indicates that TT Electronics stock is trading at a return of just over 14x, in line with the 5-year average.

However, like other players in the sector, TT Electronics also faced supply chain pressures in the second half of the year. So far, we have succeeded in passing these costs on to our customers, but we remain in our retention recommendations until we see signs of easing these costs.

Rotork Appoints New CEO

Rotork (ROR) announced the internal promotion of Kiet Huynh to fill a CEO vacancy created by outgoing Kevin Hostetler saying he plans to return to the US.

Huynh, who joined Rotork in 2018 as Managing Director of the Appliances division but now heads the Water & Power & Chemicals, Process & Industrial divisions, will take over immediately, but Hostetler adds that he will continue to support the transition.

Chairman Martin Lamb thanked Hostetler for helping Huynh excel at driving profitable growth of the division he already manages and handing over a much improved business to his successor.

Broker Jefferies acknowledged that the board had conducted a thorough investigation, but said the appointment could raise questions in the market because investors believe it may not necessarily be the appointment they expected.

The company’s stock has declined slightly since the news, but is still trading at nearly 28 times its forward earnings. Shore Capital analysts think this is too plentiful and suggest that a price-to-earnings ratio of close to 20x, a 10-year average, fairly reflects the growth prospects and risks associated with oil and gas operations.

Although the segment provided 45% of Rotorks’ first half 2021 sales, the near-term outlook remains strong as companies in this market will make up for years of underinvestment when oil prices were much lower.

However, now may be a good time to benefit investors, as the company said in November that parts sourcing will be difficult and that short-term disruption is likely to continue. We go to keep.

