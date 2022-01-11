



The United States Mint on Monday launched its American Women Quarters Program, a four-year initiative to honor the work and achievements of various American women by placing their images on new neighborhoods launched from 2022 to 2025.

To mark the start of the programs, La Monnaie has published accommodation in the image of the writer, performer and activist Maya Angelou. Best known for her 1969 memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Angelou is depicted in the play with her arms outstretched in front of a rising sun and a flying bird.

Every time we redesign our currency we have the chance to say something about our country, what we value and how we have progressed as a society. I am very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of the most remarkable women of the Americas, including Maya Angelou, said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Maya Angelou used words to inspire and uplift, said Mint deputy manager Ventris Gibson.

American Mint Artist Infusion Program artist Emily Damstra created the design, while Mint Medal artist Craig A. Campbell sculpted it. According to the press release, the artists were inspired by Angelous’ poetry and the way she led her life.

The Angelous Neighborhood is one of five new coins launched this year, each depicting the image of a prominent woman who has contributed to a variety of professions and institutions.

The Dr. Sally Ride Quarter is the second room in the American Women Quarters program. Dr Sally Ride was a physicist, astronaut, educator, and the first American woman to fly into space. (Credit: The United States Mint)

Other winners include Sally Ride. The physicist and educator made history on June 18, 1983, when she entered space aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, following NASA’s policy change to allow women in space to the late 1970s.

When the Challenger blew up in 1986, she was one of the best investigators examining the incident.

La Monnaie initially announced Angelou and Ride as the first winners of the program in April 2021. They then revealed three more winners last June: Wilma Mankiller, Adelina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong.

Mankiller was the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She had dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of indigenous peoples in the United States. Her neighborhood depicts her dressed in traditional clothing alongside the Seven-Pointed Star of the Cherokee Nation.

Otero-Warren was the first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe and a key leader in the New Mexico suffrage movement, leading efforts to ratify the 19th Amendment in the state. The amendment gives American women the right to vote. The Otero-Warrens piece shows its image with the slogan, Voto para la mujer, which means Vote for Women.

The first Chinese film star in Hollywood, Wong has appeared in more than 60 films. She was cast for her first leading role in the 1922 film The Toll of the Sea. Despite her talent and fame, Wong faced significant discrimination in the United States, which led her to leave the States. United after working in the industry for many years.

Wong was also known for her activism, as she raised funds and advocated for Chinese refugees during World War II. She also became the first Asian American cast as the protagonist of a television show with her role in the 1951 program The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong.

For each year of the program, five new quarters will be created. By 2025, 20 women will adorn the faces of American neighborhoods.

Mints Gibson said it was his honor to present the country’s first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history, according to the press release.

Each quarter of 2022 is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of achievement celebrated throughout this historic coin program, Gibson said.

The quarters, made at Mint’s facilities in Philadelphia and Denver, will now be shipped across the country, according to the press release.

The American Women Quarters program is authorized by the Circulating Coin Redesign Act of 2020, which was initiated by California Democratic Representative Barbara Lee.

According to a report from the nonprofit newsroom The 19th, Lee had been working on this legislation since 2017 and was motivated to honor women through a medium that has traditionally recognized men.

I wanted to make sure that the women would be honored and that their images and names would be displayed on our plays. I mean, it’s outrageous that we don’t have, Lee said. Hopefully the public really takes a look at who these women were, because these women have made such a contribution to our country in so many ways.

