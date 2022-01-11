UK Covid death toll surpasses 175,000 ONS | covid





The UK’s leading statistical agency has reported more than 175,000 Covid-related deaths since the pandemic began.

ONS has reported 176,035 deaths since March 2020 with Covid mentioned on their death certificate. This figure differs significantly from the official government tally, which exceeded 150,000 over the weekend, when patients must test positive within 28 days of death.

ONS figures are considered more accurate, but are not as up-to-date as government figures due to delays in death registration.

According to this latest release, the number of deaths in 2021 has decreased from 94,998 in 2020 to 81,037. However, figures for more recent dates may still be revised upwards. Especially since the number of registered deaths in the last week of the year will be affected. This means that Christmas and Boxing Day holidays have not yet been recorded.

Corona deaths by January 3, 2022

A total of 3,891 people have died from Covid-19 since the first case of the Omicron strain was discovered in the UK on November 27. The average delay between infection and death is 16-18 days, and could be up to eight weeks, according to ONS, so the Omicron death toll could rise further in the coming weeks.

The number of deaths this winter has not yet reached the peak of the previous wave, despite a surge in omicron cases. On December 29, 246,000 new cases were confirmed, breaking the previous record and raising the seven-day average to 192,000.

graph

About 30,000 people died in November and December 2020, but more than 7,000 died in November and December of this year.

Kit Yates, co-director of the Center for Mathematical Biology at the University of Bath, said: [death] Character [from the ONS and the governments official count] It will continue to rise for some time to come, reflecting the massive rise in infections we’ve seen and the fact that cases have moved into an age group that affects more vulnerable older adults.

Still, we don’t expect the deaths to come close to the disastrous figures we saw at this time last year and the first wave of deaths over 9,000 in a week. This is in large part due to the vaccination/booster program that provided excellent protection against serious illness and death.

In England and Wales, 582 of the registered deaths in the last week of December mentioned COVID-19, accounting for 6.9% of all deaths, down from the week before Christmas Eve, when there were 852 deaths.

