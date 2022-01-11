Best UK postal codes to move in 2022





After being locked up in an expensive little apartment with no outdoor space for two years, many have decided to turn their city life into a rural one.

Millennials in particular are leaving London to find new beginnings in the Cotswolds and Cornwall.

Now 12 new zip codes have been named the best hotspots for people to move to in 2022.

Swansea, Somerset, and Nottingham are a few areas on the list, so check to see if those areas are new hotspots.

SA3, Mumbles, Swansea

Swansea’s Mumbles. (Trip Advisor)

Mumbles is also known as the Hamptons of Wales because of its stunning views and soaring property prices.

For fine dining, there’s a thriving food scene to please everyone’s palate, including bistroMr, and Fower Seafood Hut for breakfast-caught squid and the popular cockle popcorn.

As we saw more than 4 million oysters added to Mumbles’ waters last summer, we can also expect oyster rods to appear throughout Mumbles.

Langland Bay is the perfect place to stroll and photograph green and white beach huts.

Also further down the Gower Peninsula, you’ll encounter suffering crowds and dolphins.

NG1, Hawkley, Nottingham

Lost Cave. (TripAdivsor)

Many argue that Nottingham is one of the most underrated cities in the UK.

Hockley can be described as Midland’s Shoreditch, with a variety of street art, including graffiti murals covering the walls of the neighborhood.

With the best beers and DJs based in the indie spot Jamecafe, which uses top independent breweries including the local Liquid Light Brewing Company.

Lost Property is a great place to grab a cocktail, and below the bar is Lost Caves, a secret sister bar built in an actual cave thanks to Nottingham, which has the largest network of caves in the UK.

M4, Ancoats, Manchester

If you like to party, Ancoats is the place for you. The club is open until 3am, and Rudy’s has a restaurant serving world-famous pizza.

There’s also Hip Hop Chip Shop, a hip-hop-themed chippy where you can spend the night with music.

Ancoats is also home to one of America’s coolest stores, the Ancoats General Store. The Ancoats General Store not only sells milk and bread, but also hosts parties at its licensed bar.

NE67, Bidnell, Northumberland

With the lowest levels of light pollution in the UK and vast landscapes, Northumberland is an eco-friendly paradise.

Beadnell, a small coastal town of less than 500 residents, offers peace and serenity during the off-season.

Off-grid destinations rarely receive calls and are the perfect spot for stargazing with a dark, open sky.

You can also take a trip to the nearby Pan Islands, home to more than 43,000 reading puffins.

TA13, South Featherton, Somerset

A view of Somerset South Pederton. (Trip Advisor)

South Petherton is home to the sophisticated members of the ‘Poshwell Brigade’ with a population of less than 5,000.

The town is home to a variety of restaurants, including Holm, the chef of the critically acclaimed South London hotspot Levan.

Organic products can also be picked up at the Trading Post Farm Show, which has fewer farm shops and more Fortnum and Masons.

DT7, Lime Regis, Dorset

View of Lime Regis, Dorset. (Trip Advisor)

A-listers are descending into the sandy area home to Cobb, the city’s port of being the answer to the Hollywood Boulevard neighborhood.

In recent months, megastar Timot Chalamet has been spotted filming the new film Willy Wonka.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan were spotted filming the 2020 film Ammonite, set in the area.

It is also home to Oyster & Fish House, a restaurant led by celebrity chef Mark Hix.

PO40, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

The Freshwater area has become a destination for Londoners seeking a breath of fresh air.

The beachfront restaurant, Hut, is the most popular spot, and Benedict Cumberbatch also visited.

If you have a helicopter, you can get there by helicopter or one of our dedicated Rib and Hut Trucks vintage 4x4s.

Colwell Bay’s pebble beaches are the perfect place to stretch your legs and snap a photo of the colored huts.

IV26, Mr. Tanera, the inner Hebridis

A remote island off the Koi Gachi Peninsula is set to be voted the best vacation destination for 2022.

Although officially uninhabited in 2014, hedge fund manager Ian Wace bought it for $1.7 million in 2017, changing its plans to a luxury getaway.

We plan to build a movie theater on a converted vintage steamer, etc.

L39, Aughton, Lancashire

Aughton is a British gourmet destination with Mark Birchall’s two Michelin star restaurant and Moor Hall.

Moore Hall was named Best Restaurant in the UK at the National Restaurant Awards for the second year in a row.

The old market town of Clitheroe is a great place to dine with lunch at Freemasons in Wiswell or Northcote for a five-course meal from celebrity chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s.

BN1, Brighton, Sussex

View of Brighton, Sussex. (Trip Advisor)

Brighton is making a comeback as the new Soho House opens on the waterfront in Kemptown.

While in the city center, grab a small plate from the South and sip a cocktail at the Burnt Orange bar.

With a variety of unique and independent shops and a vibrant nightlife, Brighton is the perfect place for a fresh start.

TQ13, Widecombe in the Moor, Devon

The Dartmoor rail line was re-opened after 50 years of use, making it easier to explore Dartmoor National Park.

You can hire a caregiver nearby and walk through the widecom village of Moore.

Also, if you like hiking, you can experience the muddy but popular 18-mile hike.

BT18, hollywood, joint down

Based on Northern Ireland’s ‘Gold Coast’, Hollywood is a beautiful place with beaches and more.

There are also numerous coffee shops and award-winning restaurants, including Noble, where Star Wars creator Georg Lucas was spotted.

