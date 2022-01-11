When will France lift its travel ban to the UK? Coronavirus Restrictions, Entry Requirements and Duration of Regulations





The French government has recently added an additional category to its list of essential reasons for travel.

The French government last week (January 6) expanded its list of strong reasons to visit France, given the fact that the country’s coronavirus infection rate is now on par with the UK.

Subscribe to the Travel Guide Newsletter Noiseless i Newsletter Vacations from the UK to France are still banned under current regulations (Photo: Getty Images)

The expanded list of valid reasons to visit now allows people from the UK to travel to France for business purposes, while UK nationals residing in other EU member states can now return home through the country.

But what are the rules for traveling to France for leisure? Here’s what you need to know about the rules, current entry requirements and when restrictions may be lifted.

Can I travel to France for vacation?

No, vacations from the UK to France are still prohibited under current regulations.

France banned the entry of British nationals in December last year following a rise in Omicron cases in the UK, but since then it has seen its own spike in infections in the UK and has relaxed the rules slightly.

People wishing to travel from the UK to France can only travel for essential reasons defined by the French government, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

All French nationals and residents of France are considered to have an essential reason to travel to the country.

On 6 January, the French government expanded the list of essential reasons for travel.

Now, according to the regulations, you can visit for business travel and UK nationals residing in other EU member states or assimilation countries can also enter.

The changes mean that people with homes in EU member states will be able to return to their country of residence via France. This was previously disallowed under a rule that came into force in December 2021.

Transfers of less than 24 hours are also permitted within the international area of ​​the airport.

The British Foreign Office Development Office (FCDO) recommends that British travelers wishing to visit France check the French government website for a full list of essential reasons for travel to ensure they are eligible for entry.

read more

When can the travel ban be lifted?

It’s not yet clear when the ban on public holidays from the UK will be lifted, but the French government is expected to announce it later this week.

According to reports, the announcement could ease travel rules.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said last week that France would make travel “a little easier” between the two countries.

Restrictions have been relaxed only for business and UK nationals residing in other EU countries, but changes to restrictions on tourist travel are expected.

What are the coronavirus rules for people who can travel to France?

Those who are eligible to travel from the UK to France must meet the following requirements:

All travelers 12 years of age and older must present a negative PCR or antigen test result within 24 hours prior to departure. Forms All travelers are required to submit a completed International Travel Form to prove the required reasons for travel. This can be found on the French government website. All travelers must provide a complete declaration sur lhonneur form certifying that they do not have coronavirus-related symptoms and have not had contact with a confirmed case in the past two weeks. This can be found on the French government website. Upon arrival in France, all travelers are required to self-isolate for 48 hours, after which a PCR or antigen test must be negative to be lifted. If the result is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days. Self-quarantine is possible only for those who have been photographed by a specialist at the examination center or pharmacy

Editor’s Message:

Thanks for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand created by a team of journalists, editors, videographers and designers living and working across the UK. Learn more about team members and editorial value. We want to start a community among our readers, so follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and keep the conversation going. You can also sign up for our newsletter and receive a selection of the best readings daily in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/lifestyle/travel/when-will-france-lift-travel-ban-for-uk-covid-restrictions-entry-requirements-and-how-long-rules-could-last-3522709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos