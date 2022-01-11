72-year-old American arrested on kidnapping threat kills Trump





Trump is referred to as “Individual-1” in the indictment. (TO FILE)

New York:

The U.S. Secret Service arrested a 72-year-old man in New York on Monday after he allegedly called them by phone threatening to kill ex-President Donald Trump, an indictment said.

Brooklyn prosecutors said Thomas Welnicki “knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap and cause bodily harm” to the former US president.

He alleges that Melnick told U.S. Capitol Police in a July 2020 interview that if Trump “loses the 2020 election and refuses to step down” he “will buy guns and bring him down.”

Melnick is also accused of leaving two voicemail messages at the Secret Service office in Long Island, New York in January of last year, in which he “threatened to kill” Trump along with 12 anonymous members of Congress.

“Oh yeah that’s a threat, come stop me. I’ll do whatever I can to eliminate [Individual-1] and her 12 monkeys, ”said Melnick, who lives in Queens.

Melnick is also accused of calling the Secret Service office in New York three times last November from his cell phone, each time introducing himself by name.

“He repeatedly referred to Individual 1 as’ Hitler ‘and said:’ I will do whatever I can to make sure [Individual-1] is dead, ”the indictment read.

In another appeal last month, he said that “a new civil war could break out and take up arms against the government is justified when the ballots don’t matter.”

He added that he owned a .22 caliber firearm, according to the indictment.

Melnick was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court by video conference Monday later and was to be released on $ 50,000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he was sentenced to nightly house arrest and to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. In addition, he was ordered to seek support for his mental health as well as to seek treatment for any alcohol or drug addiction, said a spokesperson for the prosecution.

