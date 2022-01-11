British club threatens boycott of players imprisoned in France





Jan 11, 2022 at 3:59 am

Quarantine rules in France have forced the British team to travel there this weekend, threatening a boycott over fears that players could be stranded after Champions and Challenge Cup matches against top 14-placed opponents. The Premier League trio Sale, Bath and Newcastle will play for Clermont, La Rochelle and Biarritz respectively, while Scarlets will travel to Bordeaux after surviving a nightmare trip to South Africa in November at the URC.

However, tournament organizers EPCR confirmed on Friday that rounds 3 and 4 would go as planned with the easing of French government regulations, but postponed 7 matches by 11 hours on the eve of last month’s round 2 weekend schedule. , there are concerns that health rules have not been sufficiently relaxed.

Teams traveling to France this weekend will have to comply with a 48-hour quarantine period upon arrival, with some fears that anyone who tests positive for the virus could be imprisoned for 10 days. It is reported that these fears led to an emergency meeting.

Newcastle, for example, were due to travel to Biarritz for a Challenge Cup tie on Wednesday, but defied the 48-hour rule and arranged a flight to France only on Friday morning. Newcastle manager Dean Richards said after a Premiership loss to Northampton over the weekend: There is still a 48-hour quarantine period for people entering France, and it’s not clear what that means.

It should be assumed that if someone tests positive, there will be a 10-day quarantine period, and if they got on a plane and a bus together, it will effectively be a quarantine period for the entire team. To be honest, I’m not sure if we’ll ever be able to go.

The thorny issue of England’s team playing France against France in Europe is again a hot topic following Tuesday’s latest committee level meeting.#HeinekenChampionsCup #Sale #CLEvSALhttps://t.co/amlQYalFmp

– RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Alex Sanderson, head of sales, told the BBC podcast Rugby Union Weekly this week: If your PCR tests positive and you have the coronavirus, keep in mind that you can test positive for up to 90 days after being imprisoned in France.

In today’s environment, there will be 3-4 players from each club. Because if you get tested now, you’ve tested positive for PCR in the last 90 days. its prevalence. So we’re going to leave these young people in France for a few weeks. Not bad if it’s summer and you’re near Bordeaux or Biarritz. But if you eat baguettes for ten days in a mid-century concrete hotel, it’s a pretty lonely place.

We want to protect our players and give us the influence we don’t have to cross the post anymore because we can play next week and in the Premier League next week. A week ago we couldn’t get a Schengen visa. So they moved heaven and earth to travel this tournament for economic reasons,” Sanderson said of the Sale’s Champions Cup assignment at Clermont.

All that’s great means we can have a squad. Whether we can go home with the squad because so many have tested positive. This is why we missed the Newcastle game. So all those young people will potentially have to stay there.

Here’s the EPCR’s latest statement on the Champions and Challenge Cup situation: EPCR continues to work with other leagues and unions, as well as the League National de Rugby, to explore improvements in the conditions currently applicable to English clubs. They travel to France and then to a French club they return from England. If a quarantine period of 48 hours is maintained in round 3 matches, clubs may train during this time provided that the relevant Covid-19 protocol is followed.

