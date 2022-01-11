Goldman’s David Kostin Says Tech Disconnect Is US Equities ‘Biggest Valuation Mistake’





A substantial disconnect in the U.S. tech sector is a priority for investors in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equities strategist David Kostin.

U.S. technology sold off strongly in the first week of the year, bringing the Nasdaq 100 almost into correction territory briefly on Monday before rallying to end a four-day losing streak.

Investor reluctance was largely driven by the prospect of a higher interest rate environment, with the Federal Reserve taking a more hawkish tone over the past month. Markets are now bracing for possible rate hikes, as well as a tightening central bank balance sheet.

As a result, analysts generally expect 2022 to be a difficult year for high-growth tech names that have benefited from ultra-accommodative monetary policy made necessary by the Covid-19 pandemic as this relaunch unfolds.

“The biggest valuation error in the US stock market is between companies with expected high revenue growth but low or negative margins, and high growth companies with positive or very positive margins on the other hand. This gap has adjusted considerably over the past year. “Kostin told CNBC in an interview broadcast Tuesday on” Squawk Box Europe “ahead of the Wall Street giant’s global strategy conference.

So, Kostin believes that tech companies that have made huge sales but generate little profit are sold by investors after a much sought-after period, and he says that trend may continue.

Kostin pointed out that high growth, low profit margin stocks were trading at 16 times the value of company sales in February 2021. The company value to sales ratio helps investors value a company, taking into account account of its sales, equity and debt. Those stocks are now trading at around seven times the value of the company’s sales, he said.

“A lot of this has happened in the last month or so, and in large part because, as rates rise, the valuation or value of those future cash flows is worth a little less in an environment of. higher rates, ”Kostin said.

“That’s a big deal, and so the gap between those two, I would say, is the biggest topic of conversation with clients. You’ve had a huge downgrade of fast-growing income companies that have low margins, and the argument is probably that there is more to this readjustment. “

A downgrade occurs when investors rethink the price or value of an asset when there is uncertainty about its outlook.

The gap between these two types of stocks remains quite narrow, he argued, and is likely to widen. Kostin said this could come in the form of companies with rapid growth and high profit margins increasing in valuation, or those with low or negative margins falling further.

“It comes down to the relationship between rates and stocks in general, the speed and magnitude of change and also very specifically the idea that profit margins are such a key topic for fund managers, and who is so. important in the rate change the environment we are living in right now, ”Kostin said.

