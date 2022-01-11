UK Covid Live: Scottish Conservative Leader Says Boris Johnson Should Resign If He Breaks Lockdown Rules | politics





Spectator awards numerous awards to members of Congress each year, but none has been awarded for the best defense of the indefensible. If they did, Michael Ellis would be a shoo-in. For nearly 90 minutes, he asked perfectly reasonable questions about whether Boris Johnson attended party number 10, which he witnessed on May 20 last year, and pretty much everything else. He sounded less greasy and sympathetic than the last time he ran this course, and from a 10’s point of view, that’s a good thing.

We learned very little from what Ellis said, but his revelations were near the beginning that it could prove important that if there was a police investigation, Gray’s investigation could be stopped. he said:

As with all internal investigations, if evidence of potential criminal activity appears, the matter will be referred to the Metropolitan Police and the cabinet may be suspended.

It probably has to do with getting PM’s chief personal assistant Martin Reynolds to feel his lapels by the Met, but could be a useful delay tactic against the No 10.

But often Congress learns more from questions than answers. Three things stood out.

First, whatever they feel privately, Conservative lawmakers are not ready to attack Johnson on this in public. None of the Conservatives have attacked him in the Senate, and even on Twitter, a small number of Conservatives have been criticizing Johnson in the Senate for many years.

But secondly, there were few attempts to defend him. Only two back-ventures (Maria Miller and Suzanne Webb) came forward to support him wholeheartedly, and even then only that it was appropriate to discuss the matter now. Number 10 might consider that silence ominous.

Third, anger at what happened is deep, instinctive, and will not go away. Although the commons process is generally dull and often mixed with fury, these exchanges, dominated by congressmen who explain the betrayal of voters who have made horrendous sacrifices for following the rules in May, have been surprisingly moving and persuasive. The National Assembly exists to convey the opinions of the people, and it felt like it was doing its job well this afternoon. If you think Johnson can just let the matter go and hope his anger goes away, he’s being deceived.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/jan/11/uk-covid-live-boris-johnson-conservatives-party-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos