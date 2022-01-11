COVID-19: UK records 379 coronavirus-related deaths and 120,821 new cases, daily figures show | UK News





According to government statistics, the UK has recorded 379 coronavirus-related deaths and 120,821 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Death data for Tuesday is often higher due to weekend delays.

The daily death toll is the highest since February 24 last year (442 people).

The latest figures compare 142,224 cases and 77 deaths recorded on Monday.

Latest COVID News: Conservatives hear from Downing Street party claims about ‘what the future will look like without Boris Johnson’

At this time last week on January 4, the UK reported 218,724 cases and 49 deaths.

The latest figure means 150,609 people tested positive for the virus within 28 days after the epidemic started.

Vaccine Release

Meanwhile, in the UK, another 149,495 boosters and a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine were given.

A total of 194,177 new doses have been administered, and the latest vaccine release figures include 17,954 first doses and 26,728 second zaps.

There are currently more than 35.8 million boosters and tertiary doses nationwide, with 1.4 million delivered in the last 7 days.

It is estimated that over 62% of the population over 12 years of age in the UK currently have a booster or third dose.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can get a booster dose 3 months after the second dose.

Since the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, a total of 135,555,1676 Jabs were administered, including 51.9 million first doses, 47.7 million second doses, and 35.8 million third doses.

Admission

A total of 19,828 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide on Monday, government statistics show.

That’s a 21% increase per share, the highest since February 16, 2021.

Restrictions on outdoor events in Scotland lifted from Monday

This is slightly more than half of the high recorded during the second COVID-19 outbreak in the UK, which was 39,254 on January 18, 2021.

The UK also recorded 2,286 COVID hospital admissions on January 6, down 3% from the previous week.

Admissions peaked on January 12, 2021 during Wave 2, with 4,583 students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-379-more-coronavirus-related-deaths-and-120-821-new-cases-daily-figures-show-12513750 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos