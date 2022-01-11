U.S. greenhouse gas emissions increased 6.2% last year





In the past year, greenhouse gas emissions in the United States have increased 6.2% from 2020 levels, according to a new report from the Rhodium Group. This leap takes the country even further in achieving the reduction targets proposed by the Paris climate agreement. As part of the agreement, the United States pledged to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. Last year, they were 17.4 % below this benchmark. This is a step back from the 22.2 percent reduction the country achieved the year before.

Behind the increase in global emissions were corresponding increases in pollution generated by the country’s transport and energy sectors. Compared to 2021, these sectors generated an additional 10% and 6.6% of greenhouse emissions. These increases were caused by a 17% increase in reliance on coal-powered energy and by more people driving after a downturn linked to the pandemic.

The report highlights how important it is for the United States to clean up its electricity grid and transportation sector. Another recent study found that wind and solar could meet 85 percent of the country’s current electricity needs. Whether the United States will live up to its commitments in the Paris Agreement will largely depend on the country’s ability to mobilize investment under policies such as President Bidens’ Build Back Better plan. The fate of the bill is uncertain, but what is clear is that the technology is there to enable a clean transition. Until recently, natural gas had never been so affordable, yet it was even more expensive than renewable energy sources.

