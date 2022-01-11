Now she tells us – WSJ





Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: shawn thew / Shutterstock

Amid a growing pile of broken promises by Biden on Covid, from his promise to stop the virus to his assurance of abundant testing, the president’s favorite experts suddenly share relevant facts that were too inconvenient to stress during the administration of its predecessors. Last week, this column noted that two years, $ 4 trillion in federal debt and millions of isolated children too late, White House Covid Czar Dr.Anthony Fauci discovered the enormous costs of pandemic restrictions. Now we have Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, implicitly arguing for a strategy she once denigrated.

The ABC Good Morning America program on Friday touted research showing Covid vaccines to be very effective in preventing serious illness, then asked the CDC director: given that, is it time to start rethinking how we are living with this virus, is it probably here to stay? Dr Walensky replied:

The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people with at least 4 co-morbidities. So really, these are people who weren’t doing well at first and yes, really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.

Dr Walensky appears to have tried to argue that the vast majority of people are not at as great a risk as one might think by listening to the doomsday predictions of the Covid era from people like her.

Of course, it can be hard to forget his unscientific statement from March 2021 during a White House briefing:

I will reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.

Then there was his ruling that the threat could be dealt with one way or another by unconstitutionally prohibiting deportations. But if Dr Walensky has since pulled himself together and is now trying to improve understanding of the threats people face, that would be a step forward.

Its CDC website notes that almost 95% of death certificates showing Covid as the cause also mention other causes with Covid and states:

For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 4.0 additional conditions or causes per death.

Unfortunately, in his Friday interview with ABC, Dr Walensky’s wording of the encouraging news about the modest risk to many Americans sparked a backlash online, with some interpreting the remarks as insensitive to those at high risk. Kamau Bell from HBO and CNN tweeted, I counted my comorbidities. Now, I can let my family know that if I die of COVID, it’s heartening.

On Sunday, Dr Walensky tweeted:

We need to protect people with co-morbidities from severe # COVID19. I turned to HIV medicine specifically and public health to protect our most at risk. The CDC is taking action to protect those most at risk, incl. those with chronic health conditions, disabilities and the elderly.

Fair enough, but this recognition that some face a high risk of Covid while others face a much lower risk was evident from the start. In response, a group of accomplished and wise scientists developed the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020 to promote a targeted protection strategy taking great care to protect those at high risk while allowing the vast majority who are at low risk to keep working, learning and doing all the things that sustain life. This sensible prioritization is very similar to what Dr Walensky suggests in his Sunday tweet.

Yet in 2020, when President Trump found the idea appealing, Dr Walensky joined the political correctness establishment in dismissing Great Barrington doctors and researchers as operating on the fringes of the university.

Whether or not she retracts her 2020 comments, Dr Walensky is now expected to act on her new idea, focus on protecting vulnerable people and stop demanding ideal conditions and masks in schools, where children do not run. no great risks.

A number of online commentators responded to last Monday’s column saying it was unfair to criticize Dr Faucis’ disastrous lockdown medicine in hindsight. But this column was a lockdown skeptic from the start of the pandemic, warning as early as March 10, 2020, that any proposed viral countermeasures should be subject to a cost-benefit analysis. The refusal of officials like Dr. Fauci to consider the enormous costs and questionable benefits of their prescriptions will haunt today’s children for the rest of their lives.

James Freeman is the co-author of The Cost: Trump, China and American Revival.

Follow James Freeman on Twitter.

To suggest articles, please email [email protected]

(Teresa Vozzo helps compile Best of the Web.)

