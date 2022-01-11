US announces $ 308 million in new humanitarian aid for struggling Afghans





The United States announced on Tuesday that it is giving more than $ 308 million in humanitarian aid to the Afghan people in a bid to support Afghans facing economic collapse under the new Taliban government.

The White House said the administration will also send a million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the country, which is struggling not only with the global pandemic but with widespread hunger in the wake of the militant group’s takeover. and exit from the United States.

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of an impending humanitarian disaster in the country of 38 million people.

Washington and its Western allies are trying to help the Afghan people while bypassing their Taliban leadership. Countries that refused to recognize the Taliban government suspended the foreign aid the state relied on and froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets abroad, mostly to the United States.

Women line up for cash at a cash distribution organized by the World Food Program in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 20, 2021.Petros Giannakouris / AP

The new aid will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and help deliver aid such as essential health care, emergency food aid, water and sanitation facilities in response to the growing humanitarian needs of the population, said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement on the aid contribution.

The new pledge comes on top of the roughly $ 474 million the United States has already paid to Afghanistan and Afghan refugees in the region since October 2021 and the additional doses of Covid vaccine bring the total paid to Afghans to 4, 3 million, said Horne.

The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to explore all of our options. We stand in solidarity with the Afghan people. she added.

The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August, ending the United States’ longest war following a lightning-fast offensive by the Taliban. The country was already desperately poor, but when the Taliban seized power on August 15, the economy plummeted.

A combination of a severe drought and sanctions against the Taliban that cut hundreds of millions of dollars in international funding caused the economy to plummet. The government has been largely unable to pay wages, jobs across the economy have been lost, and food prices are skyrocketing.

A mother holds her 4-year-old daughter, who is acutely malnourished, in their home near Herat, Afghanistan, in December. Mstyslav Chernov / AP

This has pushed poor Afghans to the brink and forced some to sell their belongings and even their daughters to put food on the table.

Meanwhile, the number of people begging on the streets is growing like never before, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’s delegation to Afghanistan, Eloi Fillion, told NBC News in an emailed statement.

People sell their belongings or burn furniture for warmth, Fillion said. We hear from a lot of people, especially health workers, who have not been paid for a long time, who have been evicted because they could not pay the rent. The pressure is mounting on every family.

Last month, the United Nations World Food Program warned that a total of 22.8 million people, more than half of the population, were facing acute famine as temperatures fell below freezing.

At the same time, a severe drought has hit more than 80 percent of the country, compromising food production, according to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. Almost 700,000 people have been forced to leave their land due to drought, economic crisis and conflict. Last year.

About 70 percent of the Afghan population live in rural areas and 85 percent derive income from agriculture, which means that climatic shocks such as drought are having a disproportionate effect on Afghans and the national economy, according to Shelley Thakral, World Food Program Country Communications Officer. .

UN agencies on Tuesday asked donors for $ 4.4 billion in aid for the country in 2022, calling the funds essential bridging to ensure its future.

The UN has said the appeal, which amounts to nearly a quarter of the country’s GDP, is the largest ever requested for a single country.

This is an interim measure, an absolutely essential interim measure that we are proposing today to the international community, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

Without this funding there will be no future, it has to be done otherwise there will be exits, there will be suffering.

United Nations officials gave a press conference on Monday on the launch of the 2022 humanitarian response plans for Afghanistan and the region from Geneva. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP – Getty Images

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) described the $ 308 million as the government’s initial contribution in 2022.

President [Joe] Biden has made it clear that humanitarian aid will continue to flow directly to the Afghan people and that the United States remains the largest provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he said in a statement announcing the new aid on Tuesday.

The new contribution will provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable, including women, girls, minority populations and people with disabilities. In addition to health care, emergency food aid, water and sanitation, assistance will also include wintering programs such as shelter kits, heaters, blankets and warm clothes, USAID said.

The United States continues to urge the Taliban to allow unhindered humanitarian access, safe conditions for humanitarians, independent assistance to all vulnerable people, and freedom of movement for humanitarian workers of all genders, a- he declared.

The United States led an invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 attacks, toppling the Taliban regime after sheltering Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. He withdrew almost 20 years later, leaving the country in Taliban hands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/us-announces-fresh-308-million-humanitarian-aid-struggling-afghans-rcna11732 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos