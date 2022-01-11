UK power company apologizes for advice on cuddling pets





One of the UK’s largest energy suppliers has apologized for advising children to hold a pet or compete in a hula hoop contest to keep them warm while gas and electricity prices soar this winter.

Jan 11, 2022

LONDON — One of the UK’s largest energy suppliers apologizes for advising customers to cuddle their pets or compete in hula-hoops for children to keep them warm as gas and electricity prices soar this winter I did.

According to the Financial Times, Ovo Energy’s offer includes a list of 10 cost-effective ways to save money on heating to customers. The list has sparked outrage in politicians and households, where incomes are squeezed by record inflation across Europe and rising energy prices driven by scarce natural gas supplies.

Rep. Darren Jones, Labor MP on the House Business Choice Committee, said the Ovos tip was offensive.

He said on Twitter that he wasn’t sure who signed the marketing campaign to tell people to wear jumpers and eat porridge instead of turning on the heating.

Afterwards, he apologized.

We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year, the company told the FT. As we approach this energy crisis, we are working hard to find meaningful solutions and we know that the content of this blog is misguided and unhelpful. I am ashamed and sincerely apologize.

