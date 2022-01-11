The new British military air traffic management suite falls far short of savings goals.





Although the first element of a major overhaul of London’s British Military Air Traffic Management System was fully functional, the Ministry of Defense acknowledged that the savings expected from this program would be significantly reduced.

The Royal Air Force base at Shawbury, Shropshire, home to British Army helicopter flight training, is the first of more than 60 sites in the UK and abroad to begin using updated systems and supports as part of its 1.5 billion transformation to air traffic management. Awarded for Aquila Air Traffic Management Services in 2014.

The adoption of advanced technology as a result of what became known as the Marshall Program would be a major step towards Britain’s aging defense air traffic management capability, but at a higher cost than expected. In other words, the savings achieved through the program over a 22-year lifespan is only one-third of what was projected at the time of contract signing.

When Aquila, an industry partnership between Thales UK and National Air Traffic Services, won the award, the Department of Defense expected savings of up to $1 billion or $1.36 billion.

In a January 7, 2022 announcement, the Department of Defense stated that savings will not exceed $317 million ($432 million) over the duration of the program.

The program Marshall will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds as it continues to provide the British military with cutting-edge air traffic management technology, a spokeswoman said.

The Pentagon did not give reasons for the savings mismatch, but sources say there are several factors behind the optimistic revision in late 2014.

This is thought to include the increase in the number of staff required to provide the program and the government’s decision that VAT on contracted services should be applied to the transaction.

The timing of acquiring initial operational capabilities was also a problem.

In the original program approval in 2014, completion of equipment installation was scheduled for March 2021.

The 2017-2018 schedule has been reset to December 2024.

Full operational capabilities at more than 60 MoD sites will continue into 2024.

Despite the savings and schedule setbacks, the Pentagon announcement appears to have marked a significant turnaround for the program’s fortunes, which were once criticized largely as unattainable by the government’s strong infrastructure and project authorities for difficulties. to.

Authorities reporting to the Cabinet and the Ministry of Finance said the project is likely to be completed successfully by last year.

New features include a 450 million ($455 million) investment in new surveillance radar and extensive equipment such as tower systems, new surveillance and navigation aids, and radios.

The deal between Aquila and the Department of Defense resulted in an industry partnership contracting to supply, maintain and install new and updated air traffic management equipment and to train maintainers and operators over a 22-year period.

The program combines what were formerly more than 70 individual contracts in defense air traffic management into a single deal.

In addition to the UK site, the UK is also installing Marshall equipment at its overseas bases, including Gibraltar, Falklands and Cyprus.

Gibraltar is expected to be the first overseas operation to benefit from Marshall. Equipment supplies to upgrade the Falkland Islands military air traffic management system are also underway. Two new systems for deployed jobs are also included in the program.

