US issues ‘Do not travel’ warning for Canada amid rise of Covid





The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of State on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada due to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to level four: very high for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel, while the State Department also released its level four advisory on Monday: do not travel for Canada citing cases of Covid-19.

The CDC, which lists around 80 destinations worldwide at level four, has also elevated the island of Curacao to level four.

In November, the United States lifted restrictions on its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, ending historic restrictions on non-essential travelers put in place in March 2020 to deal with the pandemic. of Covid-19.

Vehicles line up to enter the United States at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on November 8, 2021. The United States has warned Americans against travel to Canada.

Canada remains a top foreign destination for Americans.

We are aware of the latest advice from the CDC, a spokeswoman for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, noting that Ottawa last month urged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Canada first issued the advisory in March 2020, but withdrew it last October before the first cases of omicron were reported, citing the success of vaccination campaigns.

This month, Canada broke its one-day record for most people hospitalized with Covid-19. As of Friday, officials said daily new cases rose 65% the week before, threatening health systems.

The CDC also lowered travel recommendations from level four to level 3 on Monday: high to Armenia, Belarus, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. It also ranks Singapore at Level 3, having previously been listed as Unknown.

The CDC says Americans should be fully immunized before traveling to Level 3 destinations.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached an all-time high with more than 1.3 million Covid cases recorded on Monday, according to Reuters and NBC News.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious variant of omicron has pushed hospitalizations beyond the record of 132,051 set in January of last year.

