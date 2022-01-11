Apples Private Relay disrupts global communications





The second relay through which web traffic passes, called the egress proxy, is owned by a third-party partner, not Apple itself. It can see the name of the website you visit, but it doesn’t know the IP address you’re browsing. Instead, depending on your private relay settings, assign a different IP address near where you live or within the same country.

As a result, no relay knows both your IP address and the details you are viewing online, while a typical VPN provider handles all the data. Also, unlike VPNs, Apple’s systems do not allow you to change the geo-location of your device to avoid geo-blocking Netflix and other content.

Due to the potential size of Private Relays compared to VPNs, communication problems may have arisen. Nader Henein, vice president of research specializing in privacy and data protection at Gartner, says it’s much more accessible than a VPN that requires you to download, register, and set up separate payments. Apple has opted for Private Relay, which is still in beta, but available to millions of subscribers. (Apple has complied with some local laws and has made Private Relay unavailable in China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and a small number of other countries.) Many are just trying to turn it on, and Henein has taken a significant portion of the network from network operators. It will be covered, he added.

But he says if telecom companies think they’re going to miss the way people use their networks, they should make the evidence transparent by making their modeling public. Similarly, Henein says to address questions about European data sovereignty, it should be clear which companies Apple has partnered with for this feature.

Privacy researcher and consultant Lukasz Olejnik agrees that in certain custom approaches this can potentially complicate some technology planning or management, but it should be emphasized that there are generally no issues here. He says network operators will likely lose access to metadata that can describe where users connect to their services, but that shouldn’t be a barrier to understanding what’s happening more broadly across their networks. Carriers already have to get used to network neutrality, says Olejnik, so they only need to manage the lower technology layers of the network. It shouldn’t be their problem with what’s going on at the higher tiers.

