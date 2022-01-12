Health roles dominate US News 2022 best jobs list





Dive Brief: Healthcare and healthcare support roles ranked highly in the annual US News and World Report Best Jobs list released Tuesday, accounting for nearly four out of 10 of the Top 100 jobs across all. sectors. The information security analyst is the most important position this year overall, followed by the nurse practitioner, medical assistant, director of medical and health services and software developer. Rankings are first based on projected hiring demand and then take into account salary, work-life balance, and other metrics. The best health care job on the list is a nurse practitioner, followed by a physician assistant, speech language pathologist, physician, and registered nurse. Dive overview:

The pandemic has made healthcare jobs much more difficult for those who perform them, with doctors and nurses reporting widespread burnout as systems face persistent problems recruiting and retaining the necessary staff.

But they still top US News and World Report’s list of best jobs in 2022.

Rankings are based on occupations with the highest number and percentage of projected openings from 2020 to 2030, then sorted using data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics covering wages, projected growth from employment, employment rate, future employment prospects, stress level and work. -balance of life.

The healthcare field is expected to create 2.6 million new jobs from 2020 to 2030 with a growth rate of 16% much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the BLS.

Healthcare jobs also top US News’ best jobs paying over $ 100,000 a year, making up nine of the top 10 occupations on the list.

The doctor took first place on this list, followed by the oral and maxillofacial surgeon, while the obstetrician and gynecologist were tied with the anesthesiologist for third place. All of these roles have a median salary of over $ 200,000, according to the listing.

“It’s no surprise that healthcare professions continue to dominate the overall Best Jobs rankings; the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly helped underscore the vital role they play in all of our lives, ”Antonio Barbera, editor of consumer advice at US News, said in a statement.

But it’s unclear when the current tensions among healthcare workers will ease or how much they could get worse.

When a record 4.5 million people left their jobs in November, health and social assistance workers had the second highest quit rate at 6.4%, according to preliminary data from the BLS.

Nurses in particular have reported that burnout has prompted them to consider quitting their jobs for other positions or quitting the profession altogether, although doctors are also reporting higher levels of burnout than ever before, a revealed a recent investigation by Arch Collaborative of KLAS Research.

This survey found that the rate of increase in burnout accelerated sharply in 2021, particularly from the second to third trimester as the delta variant took hold.

