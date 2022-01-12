Women and men in the United States have not committed to a one-size-fits-all compensation structure





Unions for the US women’s and men’s national teams have not committed to agreeing on a single pay structure, the head of the American Football Federation said in a letter to fans on Tuesday.

The federation made its proposal public in September and in November jointly met with the two unions, which under federal law are not obliged to conclude similar collective agreements.

“Although we have not received a commitment from either union to move forward with a single compensation structure, we have been encouraged that they are ready to join. to us in the discussions on this possibility as we continue to negotiate separate collective agreements with each one for the moment ”, president of the federation. Cindy Parlow Cone wrote on Tuesday.

“In addition, we are still focused on the important step of equalizing the prices of the FIFA World Cup, and we will not accept any collective agreement that does not include this commitment from both unions.

Becca Roux, executive director of the US Women’s National Team Players Association, and Mark Levinstein, interim executive director and general counsel for the US National Soccer Team Players Association, did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Parlow Cone, a former national team player, became USSF president in March 2020 when Carlos Cordeiro resigned amid backlash with lawyers for the group filing legal documents claiming the national team players females had fewer physical capacities and responsibilities than their male counterparts.

Cordeiro announced last week that he is running for the role of Parlow Cone when the USSF National Council meets in Atlanta on March 5.

The players of the women’s team sued the federation in March 2019 claiming that they had not been paid fairly under the collective agreement in effect until December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives in under its agreement which expired in December 2018.

American Alex Morgan leaves the pitch during the second half of a women’s soccer match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo / Fernando Vergara)

US District Judge R. Gary Klausner issued summary judgment to the federation on the wage claim and the parties settled the portion of the lawsuit alleging discriminatory working conditions.

The players have appealed the salary decision and oral argument is scheduled to the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals on March 7.

“US Soccer remains committed to resolving this matter out of court for the long-term benefit of the sport at all levels,” Parlow Cone wrote. “We would be happy to take a seat so we can focus on working together to chart a more positive and collaborative way forward.”

FIFA awarded $ 400 million in prizes to the 32 teams of the 2018 Men’s World Cup, including $ 38 million for the French champion. It awarded $ 30 million to the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $ 4 million to the United States after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA raised the total to $ 440 million for the 2022 Men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has offered FIFA to double the women’s prize to $ 60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA increased the number of teams to 32.

The women’s collective agreement expires March 31 as part of a three-month extension. The men’s deal expired in December 2018.

