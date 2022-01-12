Veolia opens new electric vehicle battery recycling plant in UK





French resource management company Veolia is set to open an electric vehicle battery recycling facility in the UK, which will be able to handle 20% of the UK’s discontinued supply by 2024.

The company will build a new facility in Minworth, West Midlands. Discharge and disassemble the battery before the chemical separation recycling process is complete.

Gavin Graveson, Senior Vice President, Veolia, Northern Europe, said: “This is an important first step in the UK’s journey to creating an ethical and sustainable battery supply chain that will become increasingly necessary as we transition to a green economy.

“We will not reach carbon neutrality without increasing investment, new technology development and recycling opportunities. With the growing demand for electric vehicles, the facility will be needed, as in the UK, to avoid a resource crisis in the next decade.

The company believes that ‘urban mining’, the process of recovering precious metals from recycled materials, is the next step in reducing the use of raw materials and will “unlock” the UK’s lithium-ion battery reserves.

Urban mining is the process of recovering valuable metals from discarded electronic equipment, often through chemical processing. Valuable elements such as cobalt, nickel and lithium are difficult to dispose of due to their toxicity.

“Urban mining is essential if we want to protect raw materials and create new high-tech industries,” Graveson said.

Veolia suggests that about 90% of the metal in electric vehicle batteries will ultimately be recycled through urban mining, and combining urban mining with the use of recycled materials could significantly reduce water consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from battery production by up to 50 times. claim that there is. %.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/technology/veolia-open-new-ev-battery-recycling-plant-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos