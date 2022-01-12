UK Weather: A yellow alert will be issued if temperatures drop below zero starting tonight.





Heavy fog will disrupt roads, trains and flights across the UK over the next few days, the Weather Service has warned.

A yellow weather advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight (January 11) to 12 PM tomorrow (January 12).

Cities close to London, including Birmingham, Peterborough, Norwich and Chelmsford, are likely to be affected, Mirror reports.

The National Weather Service says flights are likely to be delayed and canceled nationwide, including London Stansted.

Delays in national rail and bus services can also disrupt travel.

Forecasters predict frosty weather with temperatures below freezing and up to five centimeters of snow in some areas.

Colder weather in Greenland could be pushed back to the UK, with temperatures dropping as low as -1C this morning, according to guidance from forecast expert WXCharts.

Forecaster Alex Deaking said: “There’s a bit of blue on the charts in Scotland and Northern Ireland, so it’s definitely going to be frosty in the countryside and hills.

“Most cities and towns stay almost above, but we are in the colder air further south with clouds and rain. Cities in the southwest are probably far from freezing, staying in double digits.”

“As temperatures drop again on Tuesday evening, we will see a bluish tint on the chart indicating that there will be frost before midnight in the Midlands, South Wales and further south, with some fog that may gradually clear on Wednesday,” he added. .

“Most of Wednesday is a good winter day with shimmering sunlight and light winds, although there are more clouds in the northwest and highlands.

“It starts with frost, but in the afternoon the average temperature soars to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius,” he added.

The Meteorological Agency’s forecast for tonight is “high winds across northern Scotland, with some rain and fairly mild.”

“Some other central and western areas have dry, uneven clouds, while others are sunny with frost and light rural fog.”

