How to protect American science from political interference after Trump





At a press briefing in 2019, then-President Donald Trump contradicted a federal weather office by saying Hurricane Dorian would affect Alabama.Credit: Tom Brenner / Bloomberg / Getty

US federal agencies must strengthen policies that protect science used in government decision-making. They should also create a scientific integrity board spanning many agencies, to help combat political interference from government officials. These are some of the main findings of a long-awaited report by a task force convened by the administration of US President Joe Bidens, following four years of undermining science and scientists under the former president. Donald Trump.

The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released the report on Jan. 11, which tackles the thorny topic of scientific integrity in the federal government. High-profile examples of a breach of scientific integrity include a 2019 incident in which Trump said a hurricane was threatening parts of Alabama, even though a weather forecast office said it was not the case ; the acting head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration then criticized government scientists for contradicting Trump. Political intrusion into the conduct, management, communication and use (or misuse) of science has a serious impact on public confidence in federal science, the report says.

The report calls on agencies to increase the accountability of those convicted of violating principles of scientific integrity. It also recommends updating policies to incorporate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

It’s really amazing how the Biden administration takes this issue so seriously, especially after what we’ve witnessed under Trump, says Jacob Carter, senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists in Washington DC, which studies the scientific integrity. But there are several aspects that require more work, he says: for example, agencies need to clarify what accountability would actually look like.

Restore confidence

The working group includes around 50 experts from 29 government agencies, led by Alondra Nelson, OSTP deputy director for science and society, and Jane Lubchenco, deputy director of the office for climate and environment. It was created after Biden issued a memorandum in January 2021, a week after starting his presidency, calling for restoring confidence in government through scientific integrity and evidence-based policy making. The task force began its work in May and, after public meetings and listening sessions, has now released its full report.

It’s a superb job, says John Holdren, who led the OSTP between 2009 and 2017 as science adviser to former President Barack Obama. It represents a whole new standard on this critical issue.

The report’s authors say this is only the first step: future work will be to put the recommendations into practice across government over the coming months. It’s a process, Nelson said at an American Geophysical Union (AGU) meeting last month. We will always work on scientific integrity.

The question now is whether federal agencies can strengthen their scientific integrity policies to be truly effective in addressing challenges such as those that arose during the Trump presidency. By elevating the importance of this issue … we hope we can minimize the likelihood of future violations, says Lubchenco.

Many agencies already had such policies when Trump took office in 2017. They just weren’t strong enough to resist the suppression of science that occurred. A major problem was that senior officials were sometimes involved in integrity breaches and agencies struggled to know how to react to such events. For example, in 2017 Scott Pruitt, then a director of the Environmental Protection Agency, said carbon dioxide was not the main contributor to global warming. Agency officials investigated whether this violated the agency’s scientific integrity policy, but ultimately cleared Pruitt. Violations involving high-level officials are the most problematic and the most difficult to deal with, the OSTP task force says in its report.

The report recommends the creation of a formal Scientific Integrity Council, made up of members from many agencies. Such a council could better deal with possible violations involving senior officials, as it would provide an investigative mechanism outside the agency involved. Other suggested changes include standardizing policies across agencies and expanding scientific integrity training to include entrepreneurs and scientists who receive agency grants, which could help anchor awareness of the science more broadly. scientific integrity, says Carter.

Perhaps more importantly, those who violated scientific integrity policies must be held accountable, the report said, with consequences comparable to those for violating government ethics rules. However, it does not specify what such consequences might look like.

It’s a situation where the devil is really in the details, and the lack of specificity is frustrating, says Lauren Kurtz, executive director of the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund in New York City.

Lubchenco says more details will be provided on the consequences such consequences could have. “It shouldn’t be just a pat on the hand,” she said.

Derogatory decisions

The report recommends expanding scientific integrity policies beyond scientific agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. For example, the ministries of justice and transport use science to inform decisions on issues such as incarceration and urban planning. We need to involve everyone who communicates on science, Nelson said at the AGU meeting.

The work of the task forces builds on the efforts of the OSTP under the Obama administration. In 2010, Holdren published a short but influential memo that laid out the basic guidelines for scientific integrity in the federal government. However, these directives did not withstand the Trump administration. A database, Silencing Science Tracker maintained by the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University in New York and the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, found that the federal government had taken 339 anti-science actions under the administration. Trump. Only nine of them were reviewed or canceled by the Biden administration, Kurtz said.

Each president can overrule many of the decisions made by the previous incumbent. So, for changes to science integrity policies to be permanent, they will need to be enacted by congressional lawmakers, Carter said. It will be extremely important to codify much of this into legislation, he said.

Congress is currently considering bills that would require agencies to adopt uniform policies on scientific integrity.

